Tuyển Product Management FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., CBAP, CCBA) are a plus;

• Ability to research documents and analyze requirements;

• Have at least 3 years of BA experience in IT industry;

• Fluent in English (both oral & written). Good Japanese (both oral & written) is an advantage;

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to break down complex business problems into actionable requirements;

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders;

• Proficiency in UML, Design and Modelling tools is an advantage;

• Knowledge of agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban) is desirable;

• Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

