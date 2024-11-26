Tuyển Product Management FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Management FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
FPT Software

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., CBAP, CCBA) are a plus;
• Ability to research documents and analyze requirements;
• Have at least 3 years of BA experience in IT industry;
• Fluent in English (both oral & written). Good Japanese (both oral & written) is an advantage;
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to break down complex business problems into actionable requirements;
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders;
• Proficiency in UML, Design and Modelling tools is an advantage;
• Knowledge of agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban) is desirable;
• Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

