Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) Company focuses on smart & eco-friendly automotive components. The VC Company produces high-quality & state of the art in-car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on-the-go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands.

We, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), conduct core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business.

As a Software Architect of LGEDV in the Da Nang office, your roles & responsibilities will be as below:

Purpose and objectives of the job

 Be responsible to lead architectural decision based on constraints, risks and quality attributes among stake-holders i.e.) OEM, developer teams, project leader, developers, validation engineers etc.

 Act as single point of contact for the company work scope to collect, discuss and review, any technical requirement or topic related to the delivery of products to customer

Expected results

 Ensure that projects are delivered on time, with the required quality standards within agreed customer requirement specifications

Primary duties and responsibilities of the job