Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
- Đà Nẵng: The 3rd Floor, Vinh Trung Plaza, 255 Hùng Vương, Vĩnh Trung, Thanh Khê, Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD
LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) Company focuses on smart & eco-friendly automotive components. The VC Company produces high-quality & state of the art in-car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on-the-go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands.
We, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), conduct core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business.
As a Software Architect of LGEDV in the Da Nang office, your roles & responsibilities will be as below:
Purpose and objectives of the job
Be responsible to lead architectural decision based on constraints, risks and quality attributes among stake-holders i.e.) OEM, developer teams, project leader, developers, validation engineers etc.
Act as single point of contact for the company work scope to collect, discuss and review, any technical requirement or topic related to the delivery of products to customer
Expected results
Ensure that projects are delivered on time, with the required quality standards within agreed customer requirement specifications
Primary duties and responsibilities of the job
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
