Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer

• Support Salespersons and Customers for technical queries on Beckhoff’s products.

• Provide consultation on automation solutions to customers’ demands.

• Technical support to customers during projects and after sales such as testing, and troubleshooting.

• Participate in Seminars/Exhibitions/Events to support and explain about Beckhoff’s products and functions.

• Conduct technical product training sessions for customers.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree in Automation/ Mechatronic/ Electrical-Electronic Engineering or related field.

• Senior: More than 4 year of experience in Technical Support/ R&D, preferably in the Factory Automation industry (Candidates with good experience will be considered for the Senior Engineer position).

• Junior: More than 1 year of experience may also apply.

• Fluent in English (both written and spoken).

• Experienced in programming PLC, HMI and SCADA systems.

• Knowledge of high-level programming languages such as C, C++, and C# is an advantage.

• Well-organized, time-management & multi-tasking skills.

• Pro-active, positive, earnest, high communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

