Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đường Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support Salespersons and Customers for technical queries on Beckhoff’s products.
• Provide consultation on automation solutions to customers’ demands.
• Technical support to customers during projects and after sales such as testing, and troubleshooting.
• Participate in Seminars/Exhibitions/Events to support and explain about Beckhoff’s products and functions.
• Conduct technical product training sessions for customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Automation/ Mechatronic/ Electrical-Electronic Engineering or related field.
• Senior: More than 4 year of experience in Technical Support/ R&D, preferably in the Factory Automation industry (Candidates with good experience will be considered for the Senior Engineer position).
• Junior: More than 1 year of experience may also apply.
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
• Experienced in programming PLC, HMI and SCADA systems.
• Knowledge of high-level programming languages such as C, C++, and C# is an advantage.
• Well-organized, time-management & multi-tasking skills.
• Pro-active, positive, earnest, high communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Pearl Plaza, 561, Dien Bien Phu street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job293808
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY
Tới 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Tới 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zen8Labs
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu HVCG Software
50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TDMK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TDMK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise
Tới 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,500 USD TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI Pro Company
1,000 - 3,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ SƯ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ SƯ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VN
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm