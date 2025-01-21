Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Đường Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support Salespersons and Customers for technical queries on Beckhoff’s products.
• Provide consultation on automation solutions to customers’ demands.
• Technical support to customers during projects and after sales such as testing, and troubleshooting.
• Participate in Seminars/Exhibitions/Events to support and explain about Beckhoff’s products and functions.
• Conduct technical product training sessions for customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Automation/ Mechatronic/ Electrical-Electronic Engineering or related field.
• Senior: More than 4 year of experience in Technical Support/ R&D, preferably in the Factory Automation industry (Candidates with good experience will be considered for the Senior Engineer position).
• Junior: More than 1 year of experience may also apply.
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
• Experienced in programming PLC, HMI and SCADA systems.
• Knowledge of high-level programming languages such as C, C++, and C# is an advantage.
• Well-organized, time-management & multi-tasking skills.
• Pro-active, positive, earnest, high communication skills & Can-do attitude.
• Senior: More than 4 year of experience in Technical Support/ R&D, preferably in the Factory Automation industry (Candidates with good experience will be considered for the Senior Engineer position).
• Junior: More than 1 year of experience may also apply.
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
• Experienced in programming PLC, HMI and SCADA systems.
• Knowledge of high-level programming languages such as C, C++, and C# is an advantage.
• Well-organized, time-management & multi-tasking skills.
• Pro-active, positive, earnest, high communication skills & Can-do attitude.
Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI