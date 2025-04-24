Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Job Title: Software Configuration Engineer

2. Report to: Technology Manager

3. Working Location: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Shuttle bus will be provided from 3 locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa City, and Vung Tau City)

II. SUMMARY OF THE ROLE

- The Software Configuration Engineer is responsible for building and configuring the project computer systems & implementation of key process software initiatives. The position is intricately connected with the Docking and Mooring products Software Team requiring regular interaction and collaboration with the Melbourne based team.

III. TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES

Main Responsibilities:

- Participate in the development and implementation of key process improvement initiatives in Trelleborg software configuration, interfacing with Project Engineering and the Software Team.

- Project PC Systems:

• Review project specifications and order/build project computer systems to suit.