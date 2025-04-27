Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoa Học Công Nghệ Sky Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 25 USD

Mức lương 19 - 25 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Nhà CMC Tower, 11 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 19 - 25 USD

Design and document end-to-end technical architectures for complex e-commerce features and systems, often involving microservices, ensuring alignment with business goals, scalability, reliability, security, and performance requirements.

Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams throughout the software development lifecycle.

Collaborate closely with product managers, engineers, stakeholders, and other architects to understand e-commerce requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.

Architect and guide the development of backend services and APIs, primarily using technologies like Node.js, Golang, and Python.

Ensure frontend considerations, particularly regarding React and Next.js applications (performance, API integration, user experience implications), are factored into overall solution design.

Define and enforce architectural standards, patterns (including microservice patterns), and best practices across engineering teams.

Troubleshoot complex technical issues and provide solutions for performance bottlenecks or system failures, particularly under high-traffic e-commerce conditions.

Stay current with emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in cloud computing, backend development, DevOps, databases, messaging systems, and e-commerce technology

Với Mức Lương 19 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.

Minimum of 4 years of experience in software development, with a significant portion focused on system design or architecture, preferably within the e-commerce domain.

Strong backend development experience using technologies like Node.js, Golang, and Python.

Deep understanding and hands-on experience with various database technologies, including both SQL (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL (e.g., DynamoDB, MongoDB, Redis, Cassandra).

Strong experience with message queue systems (e.g., Kafka, RabbitMQ, AWS SQS/SNS) and event-driven architectures.

Proven, hands-on experience designing, building, deploying, and managing applications on AWS. Deep understanding of core AWS services and architecture patterns relevant to e-commerce

Strong practical experience with DevOps principles and tools, including CI/CD, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), container orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes), monitoring, and logging systems.

Good understanding and practical knowledge of modern frontend development, specifically with React and Next.js, and their architectural implications in an e-commerce setting.

Proficiency designing and building APIs (REST, GraphQL).

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Proven ability to lead and mentor engineering teams.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect (Associate or Professional).

Experience with other cloud platforms (Azure, GCP)

Experience with payment gateway integrations, order management systems, or other e-commerce specific technologies

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoa Học Công Nghệ Sky Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary upto 2500$

Annual Salary Review and 13th-Month Bonus: Salary reviews are conducted once a year, with a 13th month salary bonus.

Comprehensive Benefits: Includes social and health insurance, annual health check-ups, 12 days of annual leave, and company trip every year.

Sports Clubs: Opportunities to join sports clubs such as football, badminton, and more.

Bonuses: Includes performance-based bonuses, holiday bonuses, birthday bonuses, and others as per company policy.

Pantry Perks: Free snacks, fruit, and beverages available regularly in the office pantry.

Opportunity to work on large-scale, diverse, and groundbreaking projects in the digital, eCommerce, and Marketplace sectors.

Professional working environment.

Opportunity to participate in intensive training courses, workshops, and mentoring programs to enhance professional and managerial skills.

Monday to Friday.

Schedule: Morning: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM ; Afternoon: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Khoa Học Công Nghệ Sky Global

