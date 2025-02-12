Tuyển Solution Architect Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and accelerate Solutions sales, solutions consulting growth by demonstrating consistent expertise for problem solving, Plant’s process and operation optimization.

• Establish and maintain shake holder (C level / Line of Business Executive level) relationships in to develop new opportunities.

• Achieve sales targets by leveraging comprehensive account/opportunities/ and territory planning methodologies, customer relationship.

• Proposal/ Quotation / tender preparation for solutions sales opportunities, including:

- Opportunity evaluation, prioritization and identification of both commercial and technical risk

- Customer meetings to identify needs and evaluation of possible solutions

- Concept development of solution

- Co-ordination and team leadership of all activities required to compile quotation / tender document including final editing of customer proposal document

- Development of “pitch” and presentation/ clarification/ review for quotation/ tender