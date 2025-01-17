Tuyển Solution Architect GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Solution Architect/ Tech Manager to design the structure of our Banking Platform and oversee programs to ensure the proper architecture is implemented. The successful candidate will work in HCM City.

Roles and Responsibilities:

In this role, an ideal candidate should be an excellent communicator who can translate complex requirements into functional architecture. We would also like you to have hands-on experience in software development and be able to manage complex systems.

• Work with the Enterprise team to ensure solution architectures developed are aligned with organizational architecture principles and reflect business priorities.

• Oversee the design work of solutions architects to ensure quality digital architecture is created and maintained.

• Guide the software development team on CI/CD best practices and establish patterns.

• Evaluate and select appropriate software or hardware and suggest integration methods.

• Document the solution architecture artifacts covering process, data, application, security, and technology architecture domains.

• Assist with solving technical problems when the development/product team arise.

• Closely collaborate with business managers and department leads to build and deliver solutions for all technical issues.