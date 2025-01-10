Tuyển Solution Architect SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,000 - 5,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm.
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 5,000 USD
Role Overview: We are seeking an experienced Solution Architect specializing in banking projects to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with high-profile clients in the banking industry to understand their business needs, provide expert consultation, and deliver innovative technical solutions that align with their goals. As a key liaison between the technical and business teams, you will play a critical role in driving successful project outcomes.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Design and implement software architecture solutions to meet project and business requirements.
• Lead technical discussions, presentations, and workshops with senior client stakeholders.
• Ensure alignment of solutions with industry standards and best practices.
• Analyze and address complex technical challenges to ensure robust and scalable solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, project managers, and business analysts, to ensure seamless implementation of solutions.
• Provide guidance and mentorship to development teams to ensure adherence to architectural standards.
• Oversee the technical delivery of banking projects, ensuring quality, performance, and compliance with client expectations.
• Stay updated with the latest banking technologies, industry trends, and regulatory requirements.
• Proactively identify opportunities for innovation and improvement in client solutions.
Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
