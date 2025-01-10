Tuyển Solution Architect SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,000 - 5,000 USD

SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
SmartOSC

Solution Architect

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại SmartOSC

Mức lương
3,000 - 5,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm.

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 5,000 USD

Role Overview: We are seeking an experienced Solution Architect specializing in banking projects to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with high-profile clients in the banking industry to understand their business needs, provide expert consultation, and deliver innovative technical solutions that align with their goals. As a key liaison between the technical and business teams, you will play a critical role in driving successful project outcomes.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Design and implement software architecture solutions to meet project and business requirements.
• Lead technical discussions, presentations, and workshops with senior client stakeholders.
• Ensure alignment of solutions with industry standards and best practices.
• Analyze and address complex technical challenges to ensure robust and scalable solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, project managers, and business analysts, to ensure seamless implementation of solutions.
• Provide guidance and mentorship to development teams to ensure adherence to architectural standards.
• Oversee the technical delivery of banking projects, ensuring quality, performance, and compliance with client expectations.
• Stay updated with the latest banking technologies, industry trends, and regulatory requirements.
• Proactively identify opportunities for innovation and improvement in client solutions.

Với Mức Lương 3,000 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SmartOSC

SmartOSC

Địa điểm: Handico Tower, Pham Hung Street, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi

