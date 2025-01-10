Tuyển Solution Architect SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,000 - 5,000 USD

Role Overview: We are seeking an experienced Solution Architect specializing in banking projects to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with high-profile clients in the banking industry to understand their business needs, provide expert consultation, and deliver innovative technical solutions that align with their goals. As a key liaison between the technical and business teams, you will play a critical role in driving successful project outcomes.

• Design and implement software architecture solutions to meet project and business requirements.

• Lead technical discussions, presentations, and workshops with senior client stakeholders.

• Ensure alignment of solutions with industry standards and best practices.

• Analyze and address complex technical challenges to ensure robust and scalable solutions.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, project managers, and business analysts, to ensure seamless implementation of solutions.

• Provide guidance and mentorship to development teams to ensure adherence to architectural standards.

• Oversee the technical delivery of banking projects, ensuring quality, performance, and compliance with client expectations.

• Stay updated with the latest banking technologies, industry trends, and regulatory requirements.

• Proactively identify opportunities for innovation and improvement in client solutions.