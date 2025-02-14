Tuyển Solution Architect Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Based in Ho Chi Minh City

Reporting to: General Manager

Contract Type: Permanent / Full Time

Duties -Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

• Report to General Manager Vietnam & work in close collaboration with APAC regional team.

• Develop sketches, 3D render, CAD developments as required to support technical, marketing and sales lead development.

• Target project influencers such architects, consultants and end-clients to present our products. Build trust and develop relationships that contribute to the specification of Kingspan panel products.

• Develop new ideas, new & innovative building solutions to meet market requirements.

• Presented in industry-linked events to increase brand exposure and capture market needs.

• Work closely with technical team to ensure the proposed solutions will meet Kingspan technical specifications.

• Ensure high levels of customer support are delivered to specifiers, consultants, contractors and end users.

• Provide technical support and product training to existing and potential customers.

• Provide input into the company’s new product and new market development activities.