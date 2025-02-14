Tuyển Solution Architect Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kingspan Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Kingspan Viet Nam

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Kingspan Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Based in Ho Chi Minh City
Location:
Reporting to: General Manager
Reporting to:
Contract Type: Permanent / Full Time
Contract Type
Duties -Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
• Report to General Manager Vietnam & work in close collaboration with APAC regional team.
• Develop sketches, 3D render, CAD developments as required to support technical, marketing and sales lead development.
• Target project influencers such architects, consultants and end-clients to present our products. Build trust and develop relationships that contribute to the specification of Kingspan panel products.
• Develop new ideas, new & innovative building solutions to meet market requirements.
• Presented in industry-linked events to increase brand exposure and capture market needs.
• Work closely with technical team to ensure the proposed solutions will meet Kingspan technical specifications.
• Ensure high levels of customer support are delivered to specifiers, consultants, contractors and end users.
• Provide technical support and product training to existing and potential customers.
• Provide input into the company’s new product and new market development activities.

