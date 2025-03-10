Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Intes Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2 , Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

- Work collaboratively with our team in the production of architectural documents in through all stages of a project – from Conceptual Design, Basic and Detail design.
- Oversee the work of junior architects and other team members, providing mentorship and guidance.
- Possess a strong understanding of architectural principles, building codes.
- Proficient in the use of architectural design software (e.g., Revit, BIM,AutoCAD, SketchUp).
- General practice of architecture in aspect of design, building construction.
- Preparation of all documents including presentation drawings, working drawings, construction details.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor of Architecture, graduated from Architecture university.
- 5 years of relevant work experience in INDUSTRIAL Projects.
- 5 years of relevant work experience in INDUSTRIAL Projects
- Proficiency in AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, Photoshop, Illustrator, MS office, Lumion.
Revit
- Required language: Communicate by English.
- Self-motivated with ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Design and problem-solving skills as well as an appreciation of, and sensitivity to, architectural design intent.
- Ability to work efficiently and manage one’s own time. Being self-starter, proactive, ability to learn and result-oriented.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

