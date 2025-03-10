Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2 , Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

- Work collaboratively with our team in the production of architectural documents in through all stages of a project – from Conceptual Design, Basic and Detail design.

- Oversee the work of junior architects and other team members, providing mentorship and guidance.

- Possess a strong understanding of architectural principles, building codes.

- Proficient in the use of architectural design software (e.g., Revit, BIM,AutoCAD, SketchUp).

- General practice of architecture in aspect of design, building construction.

- Preparation of all documents including presentation drawings, working drawings, construction details.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor of Architecture, graduated from Architecture university.

- 5 years of relevant work experience in INDUSTRIAL Projects.

- 5 years of relevant work experience in INDUSTRIAL Projects

- Proficiency in AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, Photoshop, Illustrator, MS office, Lumion.

Revit

- Required language: Communicate by English.

- Self-motivated with ability to work with minimal supervision.

- Design and problem-solving skills as well as an appreciation of, and sensitivity to, architectural design intent.

- Ability to work efficiently and manage one’s own time. Being self-starter, proactive, ability to learn and result-oriented.

Tại Intes Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin