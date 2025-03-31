Tuyển Solution Architect Gema Architecture & Interior Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Gema Architecture & Interior Design
- Hồ Chí Minh: 26 Lý Tự Trọng, P. Bến Nghé, Q.1, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description, tasks include but not limited to:
• Follow up the Design Coordinator\'s requirements
• Interested and motivated about landscaping and master planning
• Visit sites, take note of necessary information and report to project manager.
• May prepare separate detailed site plan, material plan, grading and drainage plans, lighting plan, paving plan, irrigation plan, planting plan, general and detailed sections, detailed drawings, and construction details.
• Participate in all phases of Landscaping process, from Concept to Construction Design, including follow up.
• Controlling design project files.
• Professional use of 3D Sketch up and Enscape/Lumion for Client and team presentations.
• Proactively communicate and coordinate with clients, external parties, and internal teams to ensure projects flow smoothly without delay
• Performing other tasks as assigned by the line manager.
• Following all reporting procedures as instructed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gema Architecture & Interior Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gema Architecture & Interior Design
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
