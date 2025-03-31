Tuyển Solution Architect Gema Architecture & Interior Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description, tasks include but not limited to:

• Follow up the Design Coordinator\'s requirements

• Interested and motivated about landscaping and master planning

• Visit sites, take note of necessary information and report to project manager.

• May prepare separate detailed site plan, material plan, grading and drainage plans, lighting plan, paving plan, irrigation plan, planting plan, general and detailed sections, detailed drawings, and construction details.

• Participate in all phases of Landscaping process, from Concept to Construction Design, including follow up.

• Controlling design project files.

• Professional use of 3D Sketch up and Enscape/Lumion for Client and team presentations.

• Proactively communicate and coordinate with clients, external parties, and internal teams to ensure projects flow smoothly without delay

• Performing other tasks as assigned by the line manager.

• Following all reporting procedures as instructed.