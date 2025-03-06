Tuyển Solution Architect Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: HCM office
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Area Head of Solution Design in VCM (Vietnam-Cambodia Myanmar) manages the Solution Design team to address the customer’s requirements with high-quality, cost-effective warehousing solutions that can be effectively implemented and executed.
Solution Design:
Overall responsibility for the tender Management function for Contract Logistics tenders
Responsible for allocating resources to each project
Review the solutions prepared by the Solution Design team members to ensure accuracy and cost efficiency
Build solutions for significant opportunities.
Develop the skills of the Solution Design team members by providing guidelines and training on methodology and proper usage of the cost model
Work with procurement to stay informed about real estate and new technologies in automation
Work on consistently improving the hit rate
Clear outline solutions in appropriate formats for presentation to customers and hand-over to the implementation team
Assist the sales team in a joint meeting with the customer to present the solution.
Support customer implementation:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
