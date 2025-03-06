Tuyển Solution Architect Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Solution Architect Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Solution Architect

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: HCM office

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Area Head of Solution Design in VCM (Vietnam-Cambodia Myanmar) manages the Solution Design team to address the customer’s requirements with high-quality, cost-effective warehousing solutions that can be effectively implemented and executed.
Solution Design:
Overall responsibility for the tender Management function for Contract Logistics tenders
Responsible for allocating resources to each project
Review the solutions prepared by the Solution Design team members to ensure accuracy and cost efficiency
Build solutions for significant opportunities.
Develop the skills of the Solution Design team members by providing guidelines and training on methodology and proper usage of the cost model
Work with procurement to stay informed about real estate and new technologies in automation
Work on consistently improving the hit rate
Clear outline solutions in appropriate formats for presentation to customers and hand-over to the implementation team
Assist the sales team in a joint meeting with the customer to present the solution.
Support customer implementation:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Sofic Tower, 10 Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-solution-architect-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job344844
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Tuyển Solution Architect CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Intes Co., Ltd
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Intes Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DigiEx Group
Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DigiEx Group
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Solution Architect NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Tuyển Solution Architect CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Intes Co., Ltd
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Intes Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DigiEx Group
Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DigiEx Group
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Solution Architect NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH FPT DIGITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FPT DIGITAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect S+A Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận S+A Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty Cổ Phần DatVietVAC Group Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1000 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần DatVietVAC Group Holdings
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD Intes Co., Ltd
800 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận GTV VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Kingspan Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dko Architecture Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Haskoningdhv Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Haskoningdhv Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Intes Co., Ltd
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Gema Architecture & Interior Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gema Architecture & Interior Design
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Haskoningdhv Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Haskoningdhv Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Dko Architecture Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dko Architecture Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Concentrix
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm