Tuyển Solution Architect Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Area Head of Solution Design in VCM (Vietnam-Cambodia Myanmar) manages the Solution Design team to address the customer’s requirements with high-quality, cost-effective warehousing solutions that can be effectively implemented and executed.

Solution Design:

Overall responsibility for the tender Management function for Contract Logistics tenders

Responsible for allocating resources to each project

Review the solutions prepared by the Solution Design team members to ensure accuracy and cost efficiency

Build solutions for significant opportunities.

Develop the skills of the Solution Design team members by providing guidelines and training on methodology and proper usage of the cost model

Work with procurement to stay informed about real estate and new technologies in automation

Work on consistently improving the hit rate

Clear outline solutions in appropriate formats for presentation to customers and hand-over to the implementation team

Assist the sales team in a joint meeting with the customer to present the solution.

Support customer implementation: