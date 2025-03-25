Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Customer-Centric Solution Development

• Engage with customers to understand their logistics challenges and business goals.

• Work alongside sales teams to develop and present tailor-made freight forwarding solutions that optimize supply chains.

• Serve as a trusted logistics advisor, ensuring customers receive strategic, flexible, and scalable solutions

2. Cross-Department Collaboration

• Together with sales teams to align solutions with customer requirements, supporting them in customer meetings and proposals.

• Work closely with operations teams to ensure that solutions are feasible, scalable, and smoothly executed.

• Collaborate with the BOD by providing insights on customer trends, business expansion, and competitive positioning.

• Facilitate internal training for sales and customer service teams to enhance their understanding of logistics solutions.

3. Costing, Pricing & Vendor Management

• Negotiate directly with shipping lines, airlines, trucking companies, and warehouse providers to secure the best pricing and service levels and build long-term strategic partnership