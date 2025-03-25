Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Customer-Centric Solution Development
• Engage with customers to understand their logistics challenges and business goals.
• Work alongside sales teams to develop and present tailor-made freight forwarding solutions that optimize supply chains.
• Serve as a trusted logistics advisor, ensuring customers receive strategic, flexible, and scalable solutions
2. Cross-Department Collaboration
• Together with sales teams to align solutions with customer requirements, supporting them in customer meetings and proposals.
• Work closely with operations teams to ensure that solutions are feasible, scalable, and smoothly executed.
• Collaborate with the BOD by providing insights on customer trends, business expansion, and competitive positioning.
• Facilitate internal training for sales and customer service teams to enhance their understanding of logistics solutions.
3. Costing, Pricing & Vendor Management
• Negotiate directly with shipping lines, airlines, trucking companies, and warehouse providers to secure the best pricing and service levels and build long-term strategic partnership
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận hàng hóa Thời Gian
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI