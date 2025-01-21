Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 9F, Vincom Dong Khoi Tower, No.72 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE
• Product solution design: Accurately understand customer requirements, match the optimal product solution, analyze and locally adapt product and solution competition strategies, complete bidding configuration and quotation, solve customer technical and commercial problems.
• Product solution design:
• Customer relationship development: Develop customer relationships and gain insight into customer requirements of the responsible account group/region. Accurately analyze the market and identify operating scenarios.
• Customer relationship development:
• Sales project operation: Operate and manage E2E sales projects, coordinate resources from all parties to improve the project success rate, and achieve the business objectives of the region.
• Sales project operation:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Computer Science
• Experience in designing ICT product system such as datacom, fiber access network, and IT. Network design, network maintain, configure experience.
Experience in designing ICT product system such as datacom, fiber access network, and IT.
• Must be able to communicate effectively in English
• High achiever who is ambitious, energetic, independent, and able to work well in a fast change environment
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI