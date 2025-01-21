Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 9F, Vincom Dong Khoi Tower, No.72 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE

• Product solution design: Accurately understand customer requirements, match the optimal product solution, analyze and locally adapt product and solution competition strategies, complete bidding configuration and quotation, solve customer technical and commercial problems.

• Customer relationship development: Develop customer relationships and gain insight into customer requirements of the responsible account group/region. Accurately analyze the market and identify operating scenarios.

• Sales project operation: Operate and manage E2E sales projects, coordinate resources from all parties to improve the project success rate, and achieve the business objectives of the region.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or above in Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Computer Science or related field

• Experience in designing ICT product system such as datacom, fiber access network, and IT. Network design, network maintain, configure experience.

• Must be able to communicate effectively in English

• High achiever who is ambitious, energetic, independent, and able to work well in a fast change environment

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin