Tuyển Solution Architect AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14F, Saigon Centre 2, 67 Le Loi, District 1, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
THE OPPORTUNITY:
We are looking for a Enterprise Architect, Senior Lead who
• Plays a crucial role in aligning the technological infrastructure with the strategic goals of the company
• Focuses on the design, planning, and implementation of enterprise systems, ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency
• Works closely with various stakeholders to develop a comprehensive IT architecture that supports business operations and drives innovation.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Architectural Planning and Design:
• Develop and maintain the overall IT architecture framework for the insurance company.
• Create and document architectural standards and guidelines.
• Design scalable, secure, and robust IT solutions that align with business objectives.
Technology Evaluation and Selection:
• Evaluate emerging technologies and recommend their adoption.
• Assess existing systems and recommend upgrades or replacements.
• Ensure the chosen technologies integrate seamlessly with existing systems.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI