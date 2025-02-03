Tuyển Solution Architect AIA Vietnam (Great Place To Work® Certified) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

THE OPPORTUNITY:

We are looking for a Enterprise Architect, Senior Lead who

• Plays a crucial role in aligning the technological infrastructure with the strategic goals of the company

• Focuses on the design, planning, and implementation of enterprise systems, ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency

• Works closely with various stakeholders to develop a comprehensive IT architecture that supports business operations and drives innovation.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Architectural Planning and Design:

• Develop and maintain the overall IT architecture framework for the insurance company.

• Create and document architectural standards and guidelines.

• Design scalable, secure, and robust IT solutions that align with business objectives.

Technology Evaluation and Selection:

• Evaluate emerging technologies and recommend their adoption.

• Assess existing systems and recommend upgrades or replacements.

• Ensure the chosen technologies integrate seamlessly with existing systems.