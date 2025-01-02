Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Senior Architect, who will be responsible for designing and leading the design of industrial projects, working with clients to understand their needs, and developing creative solutions that meet their requirements.

At the investment research stage:

• Participate in surveying and selecting factory construction locations based on client’s requirements

At the conceptual design and basic design stages:

• Collect client’s requirements and related regulations

• Coordinate with other disciplines to prepare architectural design documents (site master plan, factory floor plan, elevation, section and details, location of utility building, and flow of people, materials, and equipment...)

• Present architectural solutions to clients and revise design documents if required

At the detailed design and construction stage:

• Coordinate with subcontractors/ partners to control the progress, and quality, and supervise their scope of work for architecture

• Provide support to subcontractors/partners to present architectural solutions to clients, and revise design documents.