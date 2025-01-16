Tuyển Solution Architect ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

How will you contribute to the team?

• Support design teams working on various project types such as commercial, environmental, rail, transit etc. through all stages of design in the Asia region.

• Develop designs and sketches into Revit-based construction documents.

• Ability to produce design and construction documents in BIM.

• Ability to maintain and coordinate project BIM model and develop a strong knowledge in construction document standards and conventions.

• Ability to use architectural design software AutoCAD, Rhino, etc.

• Contribute to the design and execution of large-scale projects, ensuring quality and compliance with company standards.

• Communicate effectively with international teams and clients to support project objectives.

• Ability to take a proactive approach to design and technical professional development.

• Strong time management and organizational skills.

• Ability to work on several projects or issues simultaneously.

• Ability to work independently or in a team environment as needed.

• Desire to develop the skills required to analyze information and propose effective solutions on own initiative.

• Travel may be required: Candidates must be flexible and available for business trips to Hong Kong as part of their responsibilities.