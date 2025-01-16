Tuyển Solution Architect ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
How will you contribute to the team?
• Support design teams working on various project types such as commercial, environmental, rail, transit etc. through all stages of design in the Asia region.
• Develop designs and sketches into Revit-based construction documents.
• Ability to produce design and construction documents in BIM.
• Ability to maintain and coordinate project BIM model and develop a strong knowledge in construction document standards and conventions.
• Ability to use architectural design software AutoCAD, Rhino, etc.
• Contribute to the design and execution of large-scale projects, ensuring quality and compliance with company standards.
• Communicate effectively with international teams and clients to support project objectives.
• Ability to take a proactive approach to design and technical professional development.
• Strong time management and organizational skills.
• Ability to work on several projects or issues simultaneously.
• Ability to work independently or in a team environment as needed.
• Desire to develop the skills required to analyze information and propose effective solutions on own initiative.
• Travel may be required: Candidates must be flexible and available for business trips to Hong Kong as part of their responsibilities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
