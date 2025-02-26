Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

- Supporting installation of electrical Machines and Equipments when necessary.

- Control and negosiate for constructe in the factory area.

- Checking electrical and mechanical systems in the factory.

- Making for periodical maintenance plan for Machines and electrical systems in the factory.

- Making the daily / weekly / monthly reports on Equipment situation.

- Performing periodicial checking for all Equipments according to plan.

- Making countermeasures to improve machine's performance and Making sure that the Machine system works smoothly.

- Repairing Machines when have any problem, investigate and analyze the problem of the Machines to find out countermeasures.

- Ensuring the quality of the Machines.

- Supervising and making structure mechanical and electrical drawings of Equipments.

- Updating and monitoring the maintenance plan and calibration of the Machines.

- Preparing documents for Audit.

- Other tasks as required from Direct Manager.