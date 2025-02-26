Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
- Supporting installation of electrical Machines and Equipments when necessary.
- Control and negosiate for constructe in the factory area.
- Checking electrical and mechanical systems in the factory.
- Making for periodical maintenance plan for Machines and electrical systems in the factory.
- Making the daily / weekly / monthly reports on Equipment situation.
- Performing periodicial checking for all Equipments according to plan.
- Making countermeasures to improve machine's performance and Making sure that the Machine system works smoothly.
- Repairing Machines when have any problem, investigate and analyze the problem of the Machines to find out countermeasures.
- Ensuring the quality of the Machines.
- Supervising and making structure mechanical and electrical drawings of Equipments.
- Updating and monitoring the maintenance plan and calibration of the Machines.
- Preparing documents for Audit.
- Other tasks as required from Direct Manager.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI