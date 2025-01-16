Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam

Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown, Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Organize and manage technician team include and not limited to skill trainings, monitoring and evaluating work done by Assistant Chief Engineer, supervisors, and technicians.
Execute all works that related to the M & E operation and maintenance works of the building.
Establish operating procedures, maintenance works for M & E systems.
Establish and maintain working processes, working standard for the engineering department.
Establish and maintain the safety standards, matters that related to healthy workplace
Establish procedures for handling emergency situations such as fire, explosion, power cut-off, no water, gas leak
Monitor, set up and maintain the rules on safety, environmental, fire protection. Coordinate with the relevant Government authorities about concerned matters.
Recommend solutions to upgrade and renovate the M & E system to optimize operational processes.
Coordinate with Management Office organize fire drill for building occupiers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam

Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 26, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sua-chua-bao-tri-may-cong-nghiep-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job292021
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Services LTD Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Services LTD Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Aden Services LTD Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asiafoods Corporation
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Asiafoods Corporation
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Định Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 650 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 600 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nam Ninh Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 550 - 600 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 550 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Services LTD Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Services LTD Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Aden Services LTD Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asiafoods Corporation
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Asiafoods Corporation
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Định Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 650 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 600 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nam Ninh Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 550 - 600 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 550 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
35 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công ty Cổ phần Care vn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Care vn
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CN CÔNG TY CP TM-DV CỔNG VÀNG - Tp.HCM Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CN CÔNG TY CP TM-DV CỔNG VÀNG - Tp.HCM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THIÊN LONG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THIÊN LONG Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công ty Cổ Phần Nguyên Liệu Thực Phẩm Monova làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Nguyên Liệu Thực Phẩm Monova
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KING FOOD MARKET
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NƯỚC HOÀNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NƯỚC HOÀNG MINH
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - CHẾ TẠO MÁY BA MIỀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - CHẾ TẠO MÁY BA MIỀN
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POCKET CINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POCKET CINE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công ty CP TIM CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP TIM CORP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp leescoffee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu leescoffee
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp BIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BIS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Saigon South International School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Saigon South International School
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Chế Biến Thực Phẩm Lê Nguyễn Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Chế Biến Thực Phẩm Lê Nguyễn Dương
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Asia Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Asia Dragon
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty CP Bánh Mứt Kẹo Bảo Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty CP Bánh Mứt Kẹo Bảo Minh
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm