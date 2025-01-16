Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown, Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Organize and manage technician team include and not limited to skill trainings, monitoring and evaluating work done by Assistant Chief Engineer, supervisors, and technicians.
Execute all works that related to the M & E operation and maintenance works of the building.
Establish operating procedures, maintenance works for M & E systems.
Establish and maintain working processes, working standard for the engineering department.
Establish and maintain the safety standards, matters that related to healthy workplace
Establish procedures for handling emergency situations such as fire, explosion, power cut-off, no water, gas leak
Monitor, set up and maintain the rules on safety, environmental, fire protection. Coordinate with the relevant Government authorities about concerned matters.
Recommend solutions to upgrade and renovate the M & E system to optimize operational processes.
Coordinate with Management Office organize fire drill for building occupiers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam
