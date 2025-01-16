Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Organize and manage technician team include and not limited to skill trainings, monitoring and evaluating work done by Assistant Chief Engineer, supervisors, and technicians.

Execute all works that related to the M & E operation and maintenance works of the building.

Establish operating procedures, maintenance works for M & E systems.

Establish and maintain working processes, working standard for the engineering department.

Establish and maintain the safety standards, matters that related to healthy workplace

Establish procedures for handling emergency situations such as fire, explosion, power cut-off, no water, gas leak

Monitor, set up and maintain the rules on safety, environmental, fire protection. Coordinate with the relevant Government authorities about concerned matters.

Recommend solutions to upgrade and renovate the M & E system to optimize operational processes.

Coordinate with Management Office organize fire drill for building occupiers.