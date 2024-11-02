Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 28bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. C&B operations – 60%

Manage and be responsible for all C&B activities at all operations such as personnel data system, salary, social insurance, PIT, and labor relations... to ensure compliance with state regulations on labor law. Responsible for budgeting & manage HR Budget yearly & required. Monitor annual salary review, KPI performance review, and adjustment salary. Review and propose new salaries, bonuses, and benefits to employees according to the Company’s policies and regulations. Handling employee grievances regarding payroll, bonuses, benefits, salary adjustments, and PIT. Management C&B team clearly understands and complies with all C&B’s company policy/ law requirements. Work closely with the Finance Department to cross-check incentive/ allowance/ KPI results. Work closely with IT to set up the HR system.

2. C&B Policy– 40%

Analyze, propose, develop, adjust, advise, and compile policies, regulations, processes, and guidelines (actively or by request of the line manager) and evaluate the effectiveness of those. Update information about changes in the company's human resources policy and laws to make recommendations to adjust HR policies accordingly. Participating in building internal rank structure, income structure, and job position assessment. Building and completing the analysis report on the C&B activities. Responsible for updating C&B report ( weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly, etc.) Other tasks assigned by direct managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor‘s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field. Minimum of 5 years of experience in C&B or Total Rewards roles. Good Excel skills, familiar with HR software and systems. Knowledge of employment laws and regulations. Adapt to work under pressure & change environment. Analytical, meticulous, and able to multitask and work within a timeline. Positive working attitude, result-oriented, and good team player.

Tại Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary Social Insurance Medical healthcare Annual health check 15 days annual leave Transportation fee (BE's services) Performance bonus Holiday bonus Team Building and many engagements activities.

