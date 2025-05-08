Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Online

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD

Job Profile Summary
Responsible for selling products and services to existing customers and prospective clients. Maintains existing business and assists sales and/or marketing management to achieve new sales. Responsible for the creation and solicitation of price quotes. Executes re-pricing actions for underperforming accounts when necessary.
Job Description
Key Responsibilities
• Communicates with existing customers and manages accounts to ensure customer satisfaction. Maintains existing business by developing and presenting value propositions to existing customers.
• Partners with colleagues in functional areas including, but not limited to: Production, Customer Service, Accounts Receivable, and Logistics in order to provide the best customer service possible.
• Interacts with and assists sales managers and/or directors to achieve sales goals.
• Creates detailed price quotes.
• Creates and delivers presentations to internal and external customers, along with samples and prototypes.
• Completes and updates sales-related paperwork and reporting systems.
• Maintains relationships with plants that service customers in the assigned territory, product area, or accounts.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Fixed 13th and KPI Bonuses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-2-500-3-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job359249
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT LONG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT LONG SÀI GÒN
30 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BIA SAN MIGUEL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BIA SAN MIGUEL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Renaissance International School Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Renaissance International School Saigon
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School
2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Ziku Global LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 1 USD Ziku Global LLC
450 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH HAPPYNUTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HAPPYNUTS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Vifon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD Vifon
2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Renaissance International School Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Renaissance International School Saigon
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT PHẦN MỀM VI NA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT PHẦN MỀM VI NA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager A France Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận A France Pharmaceutical Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TIANXINGYUN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TIANXINGYUN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD Navigos Search
25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 USD Navigos Search
11 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 25 USD Navigos Search
2 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Geodis Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Geodis Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Đào Tạo Thiết Kế Bộ Sưu Tập Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đào Tạo Thiết Kế Bộ Sưu Tập Quốc Tế
45 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY VIETNAM FIL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY VIETNAM FIL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Ziku Global LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD Ziku Global LLC
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm