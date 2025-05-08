Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Job Profile Summary

Responsible for selling products and services to existing customers and prospective clients. Maintains existing business and assists sales and/or marketing management to achieve new sales. Responsible for the creation and solicitation of price quotes. Executes re-pricing actions for underperforming accounts when necessary.

Job Description

Key Responsibilities

• Communicates with existing customers and manages accounts to ensure customer satisfaction. Maintains existing business by developing and presenting value propositions to existing customers.

• Partners with colleagues in functional areas including, but not limited to: Production, Customer Service, Accounts Receivable, and Logistics in order to provide the best customer service possible.

• Interacts with and assists sales managers and/or directors to achieve sales goals.

• Creates detailed price quotes.

• Creates and delivers presentations to internal and external customers, along with samples and prototypes.

• Completes and updates sales-related paperwork and reporting systems.

• Maintains relationships with plants that service customers in the assigned territory, product area, or accounts.