Tuyển System Administrator Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Bình Dương: Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam
- Human Resource: Work on salary, insurance of employees, PIT/ Visa/ Work Permit for expatriates; Make Labor Contract for new employees & Assisting in recruitment.
- Basic Accounting: Control Due date of AP Invoice, follow up payment of suppliers; Work on PO/AP/Wizard into SBO system; PIT number registration to staffs; Asset management
- Administration responsibilities: In charge of keeping Company’s seal/ stamps; Hotel, air ticket booking when being requested; Company cars management; Follow up supplier contracts;
Bachelor Degree in relevant segment as HR, Business Administration.
Good English: 4 skills.
Good knowledge about Labor law and social insurance law.
