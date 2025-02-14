Tuyển System Administrator Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Human Resource: Work on salary, insurance of employees, PIT/ Visa/ Work Permit for expatriates; Make Labor Contract for new employees & Assisting in recruitment.

- Basic Accounting: Control Due date of AP Invoice, follow up payment of suppliers; Work on PO/AP/Wizard into SBO system; PIT number registration to staffs; Asset management

- Administration responsibilities: In charge of keeping Company’s seal/ stamps; Hotel, air ticket booking when being requested; Company cars management; Follow up supplier contracts;

