Tuyển System Administrator Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Navigos Search

System Administrator

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Human Resource: Work on salary, insurance of employees, PIT/ Visa/ Work Permit for expatriates; Make Labor Contract for new employees & Assisting in recruitment.
- Human Resource:
- Basic Accounting: Control Due date of AP Invoice, follow up payment of suppliers; Work on PO/AP/Wizard into SBO system; PIT number registration to staffs; Asset management
- Basic Accounting:
- Administration responsibilities: In charge of keeping Company’s seal/ stamps; Hotel, air ticket booking when being requested; Company cars management; Follow up supplier contracts;
- Administration responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years experiences in HR and Administration field.
Bachelor Degree in relevant segment as HR, Business Administration.
Good English: 4 skills.
Good knowledge about Labor law and social insurance law.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

