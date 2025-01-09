Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Navigos Search

System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search’s client is a startup developing AI S/W stacks for large-scale AI models and GPU/NPU cluster systems. Navigos Search’s client operates clusters of hundreds GPU/NPUs for development and testing purposes within its own data centers. It also provides and manages on-premise and cloud infrastructure for a variety of customers.
Navigos Search’s clientʼs System Engineer work with global development teams to install, integrate, and secure the H/W components of various systems they own or supply, continuously automating this process.
Main responsibilities:
• Install/maintenance various equipment in data centers, including CPU/GPU/NPU servers, high-speed interconnection networks such as InfiniBand and RoCE, storage servers, and firewalls.
• Initialize system H/W components including firmware such as GPU/NPU device drivers, communication libraries for clustering.
• Analyze and resolve the causes of various H/W errors.
• Provide overall management and technical consulting for the company's own/customer operating infrastructure.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 1+ years of experience operating and managing Linux-based cluster systems
• Extensive understanding of various H/W components of computer systems.
• Experience in analyzing various logs and operating monitoring solutions for large-scale IT infrastructure.
• Experience in installing and maintaining Linux systems at an IT system/solution distributor or reseller.
• Fluent English conversation skills
• Excellent logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

