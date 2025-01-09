Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search’s client is a startup developing AI S/W stacks for large-scale AI models and GPU/NPU cluster systems. Navigos Search’s client operates clusters of hundreds GPU/NPUs for development and testing purposes within its own data centers. It also provides and manages on-premise and cloud infrastructure for a variety of customers.

Navigos Search’s clientʼs System Engineer work with global development teams to install, integrate, and secure the H/W components of various systems they own or supply, continuously automating this process.

Main responsibilities:

• Install/maintenance various equipment in data centers, including CPU/GPU/NPU servers, high-speed interconnection networks such as InfiniBand and RoCE, storage servers, and firewalls.

• Initialize system H/W components including firmware such as GPU/NPU device drivers, communication libraries for clustering.

• Analyze and resolve the causes of various H/W errors.

• Provide overall management and technical consulting for the company's own/customer operating infrastructure.