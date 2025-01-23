Tuyển Technical Manager Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Reporting to the Senior Area Technical Manager, you are expected to:

1. Provides technical support & service such as offer product & process recommendations, troubleshooting, conduct on site product evaluations and qualifications etc.

2. Educates, trains and acts as a technical resource for customers, distributors and internally.

3. Provide customers’ feedback on technical issues/requirements.

4. Identify, plan, recommend and complete technical programs leading to innovative applications and extensions of existing and new technologies having major importance to Indium Corporation’s business.

5. Develop an internal network of support to facilitate completion of programs.

6. Participates in technical strategic planning.

7. Assist in planning regional Business & Marketing goals.

8. Establish Network across the industries.

9. Document experimental data/observations, prepares reports, writes technical papers/blogs, and makes oral presentation.

10. Renders support to the regional sales team.

11. Completes and submits all required paperwork in a timely manner.