Tuyển Technical Manager Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Reporting to the Senior Area Technical Manager, you are expected to:
1. Provides technical support & service such as offer product & process recommendations, troubleshooting, conduct on site product evaluations and qualifications etc.
2. Educates, trains and acts as a technical resource for customers, distributors and internally.
3. Provide customers’ feedback on technical issues/requirements.
4. Identify, plan, recommend and complete technical programs leading to innovative applications and extensions of existing and new technologies having major importance to Indium Corporation’s business.
5. Develop an internal network of support to facilitate completion of programs.
6. Participates in technical strategic planning.
7. Assist in planning regional Business & Marketing goals.
8. Establish Network across the industries.
9. Document experimental data/observations, prepares reports, writes technical papers/blogs, and makes oral presentation.
10. Renders support to the regional sales team.
11. Completes and submits all required paperwork in a timely manner.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Travel about 30% throughout Asia, USA for sales meeting, training and alignment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI