Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu

Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

Ngân hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ngân hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Từ 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà TSA, 60/15

- 17 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Ngân hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 22 Triệu

Outsource Solutions is a service company based in Vietnam with its main office in the United States, specializing in providing consulting and debt settlement services to thousands of clients in the United States who are looking to restart their finances. We offer 100% service to the US market with NO activities in Vietnam. We are NOT involved in real estate, insurance, multi level marketing, or lending activities.
Outsource Solutions
NO
NOT
We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our clients while ensuring our employees experience a professional work environment with comprehensive benefits, including adherence to legal labor rights compliance in Vietnam, encompassing social insurance, holidays, leave, travel, health check-ups, and more.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Perform sales tasks according to company procedures and policies on new marketing data sets and the company's CRM database.
Sell, clarify, advise, and care for customers regarding the company's products, systems, and services through support channels and develop potential customer relationships to achieve the highest customer satisfaction.
Take responsibility for achieving assigned individual sales targets.
Adhere to regulations regarding behavior, attitude, etc., when dealing with customers.
Monitor and provide post-sales support to ensure effective customer service usage.
Foster team spirit within the working group.
Support colleagues in sales tasks when necessary.
Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Từ 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Microsoft Office, English communication & basic reading skill, basic CRM system.
High school diploma or higher (or equivalent certificates to ensure eligibility for a work permit) & minimum 1 year of experience in sales/telesales or customer care/financial services or related positions.
Fluent in 4 skills in Chinese (working directly with native speakers, using 100% Chinese, fluent in both traditional and simplified Chinese).
Preference given to candidates who are Chinese/Taiwanese origin and use 100% Chinese in communication.
Age range: 18-33, good health and willing to work night shift.
Excellent communication skills via phone, presentation, and negotiation.
Strong problem-solving and situational analysis skills.
Ability to manage time effectively, handle tasks, and demonstrate a high sense of responsibility in work.
Ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment and work effectively both independently and in a team.
Preference will be given to candidates who:
Can start working immediately, attend interviews, and start work promptly.
Have previous experience working in banks/financial organizations and possess a solid understanding of Chinese’s customer service practices in the US.
Diligent, enthusiastic, responsible, eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

High salaries for high performance, official salary 22.000.000 VNĐ/month + bonus.
Work in a foreign-friendly and professional environment.
Full participation in social insurance according to government regulations.
Annual regular health check-ups.
Team building activities and a 13th-month salary based on the company's business performance.
Receive comprehensive training on company processes before starting work - continuous supervision and guidance from management until proficiency is achieved.
The company provides all the necessary work equipment.
Training on software usage such as CRM, ZOOM as required by the company.
Access to a pantry with free tea, snacks, coffee, noodles, etc., daily. Microwave, refrigerator, hot and cold water dispenser with a view of the city.
Separate resting area during lunch break.
Working environment: young, dynamic, productive & speed-focused with various departments and over 60 employees.
Competitive salary commensurate with capabilities. Fair evaluation and opportunities for career advancement.
JOB DETAILS:
Employment type: Full-time (Night shift).
Industry: Financial services in the US market (No insurance, No lending).
Working hours: 21:00 – 06:00 or 23:30 – 8:30, 5 days/ week according to the assigned shifts by management (working by US business hours).
Location: 60/15 Ly Chinh Thang Street, District 3, HCM City.
Join our dynamic team and be part of an organization dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support to our valued clients across the United States. Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey with Outsource Solutions!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 60/15-17 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-telesales-thu-nhap-tren-22-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job251547
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Ngân hàng NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 100 Triệu
Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Ngân hàng Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Ngân hàng NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 100 Triệu
Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc tế Việt Nam VIB
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KINH DOANH THẾ HỆ MỚI VNNG
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Everest Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Đầu tư EMIR
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Ngân hàng Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT
12 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT Pro Company
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CHỨNG KHOÁN RỒNG VIỆT Pro Company
12 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng NGÂN HÀNG ĐẠI DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG ĐẠI DƯƠNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ TOÀN CẦU GIFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ TOÀN CẦU GIFT
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 91 - 20 Triệu Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company
91 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH BẮC SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH BẮC SÀI GÒN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng Shinhan Bank Việt Nam - Chi nhánh TP. Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 75 - 20 Triệu Ngân hàng Shinhan Bank Việt Nam - Chi nhánh TP. Hồ Chí Minh
75 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Tiên Phong - Trung tâm Fico làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 15 Triệu Ngân hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Tiên Phong - Trung tâm Fico
5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 75 Triệu Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company
Trên 75 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng Shinhan Bank Việt Nam - Chi nhánh TP. Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Ngân hàng Shinhan Bank Việt Nam - Chi nhánh TP. Hồ Chí Minh
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam)
16 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty cổ phần giao dịch hàng hóa Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giao dịch hàng hóa Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONG SHOP SUN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 85 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONG SHOP SUN
85 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH AN PHÚ - PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH THẢO ĐIỀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH AN PHÚ - PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH THẢO ĐIỀN
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 40 Triệu SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
6 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MUA BÁN NỢ GALAXY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MUA BÁN NỢ GALAXY
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) Pro Company
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DIGITAL PAYMENT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DIGITAL PAYMENT VIỆT NAM
9 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 91 - 20 Triệu Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Shinhan Việt Nam Pro Company
91 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm