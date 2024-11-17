Tuyển Ngân hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà TSA, 60/15 - 17 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Ngân hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 22 Triệu

Outsource Solutions is a service company based in Vietnam with its main office in the United States, specializing in providing consulting and debt settlement services to thousands of clients in the United States who are looking to restart their finances. We offer 100% service to the US market with NO activities in Vietnam. We are NOT involved in real estate, insurance, multi level marketing, or lending activities.

We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our clients while ensuring our employees experience a professional work environment with comprehensive benefits, including adherence to legal labor rights compliance in Vietnam, encompassing social insurance, holidays, leave, travel, health check-ups, and more.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform sales tasks according to company procedures and policies on new marketing data sets and the company's CRM database.

Sell, clarify, advise, and care for customers regarding the company's products, systems, and services through support channels and develop potential customer relationships to achieve the highest customer satisfaction.

Take responsibility for achieving assigned individual sales targets.

Adhere to regulations regarding behavior, attitude, etc., when dealing with customers.

Monitor and provide post-sales support to ensure effective customer service usage.

Foster team spirit within the working group.

Support colleagues in sales tasks when necessary.

Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Từ 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Microsoft Office, English communication & basic reading skill, basic CRM system.

High school diploma or higher (or equivalent certificates to ensure eligibility for a work permit) & minimum 1 year of experience in sales/telesales or customer care/financial services or related positions.

Fluent in 4 skills in Chinese (working directly with native speakers, using 100% Chinese, fluent in both traditional and simplified Chinese).

Preference given to candidates who are Chinese/Taiwanese origin and use 100% Chinese in communication.

Age range: 18-33, good health and willing to work night shift.

Excellent communication skills via phone, presentation, and negotiation.

Strong problem-solving and situational analysis skills.

Ability to manage time effectively, handle tasks, and demonstrate a high sense of responsibility in work.

Ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment and work effectively both independently and in a team.

Preference will be given to candidates who:

Can start working immediately, attend interviews, and start work promptly.

Have previous experience working in banks/financial organizations and possess a solid understanding of Chinese’s customer service practices in the US.

Diligent, enthusiastic, responsible, eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

High salaries for high performance, official salary 22.000.000 VNĐ/month + bonus.

Work in a foreign-friendly and professional environment.

Full participation in social insurance according to government regulations.

Annual regular health check-ups.

Team building activities and a 13th-month salary based on the company's business performance.

Receive comprehensive training on company processes before starting work - continuous supervision and guidance from management until proficiency is achieved.

The company provides all the necessary work equipment.

Training on software usage such as CRM, ZOOM as required by the company.

Access to a pantry with free tea, snacks, coffee, noodles, etc., daily. Microwave, refrigerator, hot and cold water dispenser with a view of the city.

Separate resting area during lunch break.

Working environment: young, dynamic, productive & speed-focused with various departments and over 60 employees.

Competitive salary commensurate with capabilities. Fair evaluation and opportunities for career advancement.

JOB DETAILS:

Employment type: Full-time (Night shift).

Industry: Financial services in the US market (No insurance, No lending).

Working hours: 21:00 – 06:00 or 23:30 – 8:30, 5 days/ week according to the assigned shifts by management (working by US business hours).

Location: 60/15 Ly Chinh Thang Street, District 3, HCM City.

Join our dynamic team and be part of an organization dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support to our valued clients across the United States. Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey with Outsource Solutions!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

