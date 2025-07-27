Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/08/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM

Trợ lý giám đốc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 97

- 99 Láng Hạ, Phường Láng Hạ, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Advise and co-operate with the CEO to launch new pilot business plans in the affiliate marketing market in Vietnam and test those projects directly.
Synthesize, evaluate, and report on the company\'s and each department\'s performance. Assist the CEO in controlling, pushing departments, and providing solutions to help departments achieve their KPIs.
Prepare documents and meet partners, customers with the CEO.
Perform activities of a secretary: Arrange work schedules, meeting schedules, work schedules, organize meetings, record and summarize minutes of meetings, documents from departments, and other tasks as required by the CEO.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in Marketing, Foreign Trade, Assistant, or related majors. Prioritize candidates who have understood Digital Marketing.
Have the ability to self-study documents and enjoy access to new technology trends
Communication skills, persuasive negotiation, and solving problems are flexible.
Analysis/ synthesis skills, logical thinking
Good at English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Base salary: 15M - 20M. Total income up to 1000$
KPI bonus per month, bonus campaign, 13th month salary, and other benefits.
Directly led by the CEO of Interspace Vietnam, with a clear commitment to promotion.
Trained to become an expert in the Digital Marketing field
Establish a strong network in the Marketing market
Developed and trained in management and leadership
Transferred to an official member of other departments in Interspace Vietnam after one to two years if you want.
Team building and annual resort
Full participation in social insurance according to law; internal insurance for individuals and relatives; allowance: lunch, car, birthday, business trip,…
Professional/challenging working environment, contact with many foreign partners; opportunity to participate in the employee exchange program.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, tòa nhà 97-99 Láng Hạ, Phường Láng Hạ

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

