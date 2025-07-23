Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Handle company registration, closure, renewal of legal documents, and other legal procedures for various business types and industries;

Advise management on tax optimization strategies;

Coordinate with relevant departments to provide documents required by banks;

Summarize and verify revenue and expense data; work with external tax service providers to file VAT, CIT, PIT, and Withholding Tax accurately and on time;

Regularly check the validity of input and output invoices and follow up on missing documents;

Prepare internal tax reconciliation reports and periodic tax balance review reports;

Maintain organized and complete records of tax documents, ready for tax audits;

Calculate and make timely tax payments to avoid late penalties;

Work with tax authorities during audits, and prepare documents for tax refunds, tax incentives, and new unit registration;

Coordinate with other departments to review expenses and ensure data consistency with accounting books;

Update and implement new tax policies and regulations.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Must-have requirements:

At least 3 years of experience in tax accounting/ general accounting with a focus on tax in the industry of Import-Export/ E-commerce/ Logistics; or experience in tax consulting firms in the Philippines market;

Solid understanding of current financial, accounting, and tax regulations and policies;

Excellent command of English (4 skills);

2. Nice-to-have requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related fields;

Proficient in preparing financial statements;

Experience in tax declarations and submissions;

Skilled in Microsoft Excel and accounting software;

Strong organizational skills and data analysis abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Compensation

Base salary: VND15,000,000 to VND20,000,000 (commensurate with experience) plus KPI performance;

Lunch allowance (VND 30,000/day);

Monthly parking pass provided by the company;

13th-month salary and holiday bonuses;

Salary review at least once a year;

2. Welfare & Perks

Premium health insurance package (PVI);

Up to 3 WFH days/month;

Govt-regulated social insurance package;

Employee & family care benefits (e.g. hospitalization, bereavement);

Company trips;

3. Learning & Development

English communication classes with an in-house native teacher;

Young, creative, and professional working environment with strong opportunities for career growth;

Company support for relevant professional courses based on job needs.

