Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/08/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP

Kế toán thuế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 275 Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Viet Nam, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Handle company registration, closure, renewal of legal documents, and other legal procedures for various business types and industries;
Advise management on tax optimization strategies;
Coordinate with relevant departments to provide documents required by banks;
Summarize and verify revenue and expense data; work with external tax service providers to file VAT, CIT, PIT, and Withholding Tax accurately and on time;
Regularly check the validity of input and output invoices and follow up on missing documents;
Prepare internal tax reconciliation reports and periodic tax balance review reports;
Maintain organized and complete records of tax documents, ready for tax audits;
Calculate and make timely tax payments to avoid late penalties;
Work with tax authorities during audits, and prepare documents for tax refunds, tax incentives, and new unit registration;
Coordinate with other departments to review expenses and ensure data consistency with accounting books;
Update and implement new tax policies and regulations.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Must-have requirements:
At least 3 years of experience in tax accounting/ general accounting with a focus on tax in the industry of Import-Export/ E-commerce/ Logistics; or experience in tax consulting firms in the Philippines market;
tax accounting/ general accounting
a focus on tax
Solid understanding of current financial, accounting, and tax regulations and policies;
Excellent command of English (4 skills);
2. Nice-to-have requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related fields;
Proficient in preparing financial statements;
Experience in tax declarations and submissions;
Skilled in Microsoft Excel and accounting software;
Strong organizational skills and data analysis abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Compensation
Base salary: VND15,000,000 to VND20,000,000 (commensurate with experience) plus KPI performance;
Lunch allowance (VND 30,000/day);
Monthly parking pass provided by the company;
13th-month salary and holiday bonuses;
Salary review at least once a year;
2. Welfare & Perks
Premium health insurance package (PVI);
Up to 3 WFH days/month;
Govt-regulated social insurance package;
Employee & family care benefits (e.g. hospitalization, bereavement);
Company trips;
3. Learning & Development
English communication classes with an in-house native teacher;
Young, creative, and professional working environment with strong opportunities for career growth;
Company support for relevant professional courses based on job needs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP

CÔNG TY TNHH GIP GROUP

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, số 12 ngõ 80 phố Chùa Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

