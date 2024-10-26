Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Trợ lý giám đốc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Review strategic, tactical and operational proposals when required, to assess scope, business case, implementation plan, etc advice the Chief Transformation Officer of proposal details, impact and next steps
Prepare position papers, board papers, memo’s and business emails to C suite
Calendar and Schedule Management: Oversee and manage the executive’s complex calendar, scheduling meetings, conferences, and travel arrangements. Ensure efficient time management by prioritizing commitments and anticipating needs.
Meeting Coordination: Organize and prepare for executive meetings, including drafting agendas, assembling materials, and taking detailed minutes. Track and follow up on action items to ensure timely completion.
Communication Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for the executive, managing correspondence, calls, and email communication. Respond to inquiries on behalf of the executive, ensuring professional and timely responses.
Travel Coordination: Plan and coordinate domestic and international travel, including flights, accommodations, ground transportation, and detailed itineraries. Manage travel changes as needed and ensure all travel logistics run smoothly.
Document Preparation and Management: Prepare reports, presentations, and other executive-level documents. Ensure accuracy, quality, and timely completion of all materials.
Confidentiality and Discretion: Handle highly confidential information and sensitive matters with discretion, ensuring the integrity and privacy of all interactions and materials.
Team Liaison: Act as a liaison between the executive and internal/external stakeholders. Foster effective communication and ensure the executive remains updated on key organizational developments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelor degree.
Work Experience: At least 5 years (>10 years preferred) Proven experience as an Executive Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, or similar role supporting C-level executives in Financial services industry in Vietnam or large international organisations. The preferred individual will have at least 5 years of senior project manager experience for large international organisations, with a proven track record of problem solving skills in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
At least 5 years (>10 years preferred) Proven experience as an Executive Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, or similar role supporting C-level executives in Financial services industry in Vietnam or large international organisations. The preferred individual will have at least 5 years of senior project manager experience for large international organisations, with a proven track record of problem solving skills in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
At least 5 years (>10 years preferred) Proven experience as an Executive Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, or similar role supporting C-level executives in Financial services industry in Vietnam or large international organisations.
The preferred individual will have at least 5 years of senior project manager experience for large international organisations, with a proven track record of problem solving skills in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
Skills: Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook). Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice. Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently. Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation. Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively. Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism. Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance.
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook). Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice. Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently. Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation. Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively. Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism. Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance.
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).
Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice.
Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders.
Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently.
Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation.
Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively.
Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism.
Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance.
Personal Qualities: Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive and Competitive Benefits
Monthly salary and competitive allowances in the market Attractive year-end bonuses based on work performance evaluations Birthday, holiday bonuses, and health-related support (illness inquiries, etc.) Comprehensive healthcare: annual health check-ups, SHB Care insurance package Team-building activities and numerous cultural and sports programs to strengthen internal connections Biannual company trips
Monthly salary and competitive allowances in the market
Attractive year-end bonuses based on work performance evaluations
Birthday, holiday bonuses, and health-related support (illness inquiries, etc.)
Comprehensive healthcare: annual health check-ups, SHB Care insurance package
Team-building activities and numerous cultural and sports programs to strengthen internal connections
Biannual company trips
Modern, Innovative Working Environment
A youthful, modern workspace that emphasizes creativity Work with a sense of autonomy, flexibility, and innovation Diverse training programs to develop professional skills
A youthful, modern workspace that emphasizes creativity
Work with a sense of autonomy, flexibility, and innovation
Diverse training programs to develop professional skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 77, phố Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Trần Hưng Đạo, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

