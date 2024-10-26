Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Review strategic, tactical and operational proposals when required, to assess scope, business case, implementation plan, etc advice the Chief Transformation Officer of proposal details, impact and next steps Prepare position papers, board papers, memo’s and business emails to C suite Calendar and Schedule Management: Oversee and manage the executive’s complex calendar, scheduling meetings, conferences, and travel arrangements. Ensure efficient time management by prioritizing commitments and anticipating needs. Meeting Coordination: Organize and prepare for executive meetings, including drafting agendas, assembling materials, and taking detailed minutes. Track and follow up on action items to ensure timely completion. Communication Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for the executive, managing correspondence, calls, and email communication. Respond to inquiries on behalf of the executive, ensuring professional and timely responses. Travel Coordination: Plan and coordinate domestic and international travel, including flights, accommodations, ground transportation, and detailed itineraries. Manage travel changes as needed and ensure all travel logistics run smoothly. Document Preparation and Management: Prepare reports, presentations, and other executive-level documents. Ensure accuracy, quality, and timely completion of all materials. Confidentiality and Discretion: Handle highly confidential information and sensitive matters with discretion, ensuring the integrity and privacy of all interactions and materials. Team Liaison: Act as a liaison between the executive and internal/external stakeholders. Foster effective communication and ensure the executive remains updated on key organizational developments.

Educational Background: Bachelor degree. Work Experience: At least 5 years (>10 years preferred) Proven experience as an Executive Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, or similar role supporting C-level executives in Financial services industry in Vietnam or large international organisations. The preferred individual will have at least 5 years of senior project manager experience for large international organisations, with a proven track record of problem solving skills in a fast paced and dynamic environment. Skills: Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook). Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice. Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently. Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation. Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively. Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism. Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance. Personal Qualities: Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Skills: Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook). Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice. Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently. Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation. Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively. Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism. Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance.

Monthly salary and competitive allowances in the market Attractive year-end bonuses based on work performance evaluations Birthday, holiday bonuses, and health-related support (illness inquiries, etc.) Comprehensive healthcare: annual health check-ups, SHB Care insurance package Team-building activities and numerous cultural and sports programs to strengthen internal connections Biannual company trips

A youthful, modern workspace that emphasizes creativity Work with a sense of autonomy, flexibility, and innovation Diverse training programs to develop professional skills

