Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Act as the first point of contact for the management team, managing daily schedules, appointments, and travel arrangements.

Organize and coordinate meetings and events, including the preparation of materials, logistics, and follow-up.

Assist in the preparation of reports, presentations, and other documents for the management team.

Support email and phone communications, responding to or redirecting messages as appropriate.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, partners, and suppliers.

Present as the interpreter in meetings and documents

Assist in managing monthly/ quarterly company expenses

Conduct research and gather information as requested.

Maintain accurate records and files, ensuring information is up-to-date and easily accessible.

Provide general administrative support, including filing, scanning, photocopying, and data entry.

Maintain confidentiality and professionalism in all aspects of the role.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ALIFICATION

Graduated from vocational college or higher.

Have 6 months -1 years of experience in the same position.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Proactive, with the ability to take initiative and work independently.

Highly organized, with excellent time-management skills.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to prioritize tasks and work well under pressure.

Discretion and confidentiality

Proficient in Microsoft Office and other office applications.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary consistent with ability and experience.

Receive a full salary during the probationary period.

Committed 13th-month bonus + Attractive yearly performance bonus + Attractive bonus for each excellent project + Annual salary appraisal.

Health care programs for all staff.

Company trip, Team building, etc.

Exciting company activities: Happy hours, Birthday party, International Women's Day, Mid Autumn Festival, big annual year-end party every year, etc.

Healthy lunch provided

Free parking lot.

Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM, Monday - Friday

Location: 15 Nguyen Co Thach, An Loi Dong Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

