Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

Trợ lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Act as the first point of contact for the management team, managing daily schedules, appointments, and travel arrangements.
Organize and coordinate meetings and events, including the preparation of materials, logistics, and follow-up.
Assist in the preparation of reports, presentations, and other documents for the management team.
Support email and phone communications, responding to or redirecting messages as appropriate.
Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, partners, and suppliers.
Present as the interpreter in meetings and documents
Assist in managing monthly/ quarterly company expenses
Conduct research and gather information as requested.
Maintain accurate records and files, ensuring information is up-to-date and easily accessible.
Provide general administrative support, including filing, scanning, photocopying, and data entry.
Maintain confidentiality and professionalism in all aspects of the role.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ALIFICATION
Graduated from vocational college or higher.
Have 6 months -1 years of experience in the same position.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Proactive, with the ability to take initiative and work independently.
Highly organized, with excellent time-management skills.
Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
Ability to prioritize tasks and work well under pressure.
Discretion and confidentiality
Proficient in Microsoft Office and other office applications.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary consistent with ability and experience.
Receive a full salary during the probationary period.
Committed 13th-month bonus + Attractive yearly performance bonus + Attractive bonus for each excellent project + Annual salary appraisal.
Health care programs for all staff.
Company trip, Team building, etc.
Exciting company activities: Happy hours, Birthday party, International Women's Day, Mid Autumn Festival, big annual year-end party every year, etc.
Healthy lunch provided
Free parking lot.
Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM, Monday - Friday
Location: 15 Nguyen Co Thach, An Loi Dong Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A-15-17 Nguyen Co Thach, An Loi Dong Ward, Thu Duc City (District 2)

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job296832
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/11/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 58 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 100 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRƯỜNG HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRƯỜNG HẢI Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTHINGLS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTHINGLS
Trên 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Compass Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Compass Education
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN THÀNH
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO
14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH EVER-CLEAR (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EVER-CLEAR (VIETNAM)
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SỎI THÁI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SỎI THÁI
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ XNK HPT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ XNK HPT Việt Nam
6 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH Lá Phong Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Lá Phong Quốc Tế
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HAN COSMETICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HAN COSMETICS
Tới 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VĂN HÓA CÔNG NGHỆ INTERNET ATG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VĂN HÓA CÔNG NGHỆ INTERNET ATG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Antech Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Antech Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
25 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Ninja Van làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ninja Van
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Hộ kinh doanh THE YUSON TEA & COFFEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hộ kinh doanh THE YUSON TEA & COFFEE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Việt Đức Trí Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Việt Đức Trí Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý IITC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu IITC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH MD Consumer Electric Appliance Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Công Ty TNHH MD Consumer Electric Appliance Việt Nam
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CAPITAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐỐI TÁC CHÂN THẬT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐỐI TÁC CHÂN THẬT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Chicilon Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chicilon Media
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CTY CỔ PHẦN NHA KHOA DR. CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 35 Triệu CTY CỔ PHẦN NHA KHOA DR. CARE
13 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Viện Thủy Tiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Viện Thủy Tiên
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10,000 - 20,000 USD Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
10,000 - 20,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm