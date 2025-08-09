Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/09/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Trợ lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 27, Cổ Lin, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Trợ lý thu mua - AEON Maxvalu

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor/College degree in Economic, Business Administration or equivalent qualifications
Show the passion of the merchandise career
Customer-focused/ Customer Oriented mind set
Fluency in Vietnamese and English languages (both written and oral).
Abilities to use Computer, Office programs and Database.
Good communication and negotiation skills.
Self-disciplined with ability to work independently and under pressure.
Strong analytical ability and good in data / figures

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary: Negotiable
Bonus: 13th month salary + Annual Performance Bonus
Transportation allowance
Meals at canteen
13 Annual Leaves (plus 1 day every 5 years)
Discount on purchasing AEON's products
Career advancement opportunities (transfer, promotion)
Learning & Development courses & programs (domestics & overseas)
Teambuilding trip
Gifts on holidays/ celebrations, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job365842
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Tiền Giang Hậu Giang Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cà Mau Đồng Tháp Cần Thơ Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH NHÀ NƯỚC MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHÀ NƯỚC MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIETTEL Pro Company
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
25 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẢO TRUNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẢO TRUNG
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần MNG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần MNG Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH MetaTech Labs Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH MetaTech Labs Vietnam
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CINCAMON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CINCAMON
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển KIRIN CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển KIRIN CAPITAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MINH PHÚC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MINH PHÚC
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 21 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
16 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH Extendmax Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Extendmax Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Vista Realty Agency Ha Noi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vista Realty Agency Ha Noi
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH KHẢI MINH GROUPS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHẢI MINH GROUPS
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tuấn Ngọc Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tuấn Ngọc Minh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear)
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Tập Đoàn IPC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn IPC Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH KEICO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KEICO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VUA NỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VUA NỆM
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Alphanam Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Alphanam Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Và Đầu Tư Việt An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Và Đầu Tư Việt An
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần TM&XNK Vật Tư Giao Thông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 900 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần TM&XNK Vật Tư Giao Thông
600 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG CHANCOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG CHANCOS VIỆT NAM
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH JOYCO RETAIL OPERATIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH JOYCO RETAIL OPERATIONS
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần Vật Giá Việt Nam - VNP Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vật Giá Việt Nam - VNP Group
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THẾ HỆ MỚI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẾ HỆ MỚI
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Trường Anh ngữ ENVIS School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Anh ngữ ENVIS School
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm