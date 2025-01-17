Tuyển AI Engineer Puwell Cloud Tech Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1200 - 2000 Triệu

• Collaborate with other teams to define requirements and use cases for AI functional requirements

• Collect and preprocess many kinds of data from internal and external sources

• Collaborate with other teams to develop and maintain good quality datasets for training and testing AI models

• Create, improve and optimize AI algorithms to make them efficient, commerciable and fast on resource-constrained devices

• Able to deploy on clouds or edge devices

• Work closely with other teams to ensure successful implementation and integration of algorithms.

• Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and technologies, driving innovation.

• Perform relevant tasks according to the superior's instructions