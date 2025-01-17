Tuyển AI Engineer Puwell Cloud Tech Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1200 - 2000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Puwell Cloud Tech Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, P. Tân Phú, Q. 7
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 1200 - 2000 Triệu
• Collaborate with other teams to define requirements and use cases for AI functional requirements
• Collect and preprocess many kinds of data from internal and external sources
• Collaborate with other teams to develop and maintain good quality datasets for training and testing AI models
• Create, improve and optimize AI algorithms to make them efficient, commerciable and fast on resource-constrained devices
• Able to deploy on clouds or edge devices
• Work closely with other teams to ensure successful implementation and integration of algorithms.
• Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and technologies, driving innovation.
• Perform relevant tasks according to the superior's instructions
Với Mức Lương 1200 - 2000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Understanding most of the scientific publications in the domain
• Deep understanding of computer vision technologies, familiar with relevant machine learning and deep learning algorithms, hands on experiences with Audio and NLP projects are preferred
Tại Puwell Cloud Tech Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Puwell Cloud Tech Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
