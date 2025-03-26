Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vì, phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make a proposal of AI solution in align with a set of customer requirements and goal.
Build and lead a team, enhancing overall technical capabilities and performance.
Optimize Large Language Models (LLMs) & AI models, including:
Efficient training of LLMs (DeepSpeed, FSDP, LoRA)
Deploying models with Kubernetes, Ray, Triton Inference Server
Optimizing model inference speed with ONNX, TensorRT, GGUF, vLLM
Implementing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines
Applying AI distillation and quantization techniques
Work with HPC infrastructure and distributed AI computing.
Implement system monitoring tools (htop, tcpdump, iostat, netstat).
Troubleshoot AI system performance bottlenecks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in AI, Computer Science, Machine Learning or a related field.
3+ years of experience in LLM model development and optimization.
+ years of experience in LLM model development and optimization.
Hands-on experience with distributed AI training and HPC for AI workloads.
Expertise in GPU acceleration (CUDA, TensorRT, vLLM).
Deep understanding of LLM architectures (GPT, Llama, Falcon, T5, Mistral).
Experience in cloud AI deployment (Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ray, Triton).
Strong ability to troubleshoot system errors and optimize AI workloads.
English communication, reading, writing professional

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

