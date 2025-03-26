Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vì, phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make a proposal of AI solution in align with a set of customer requirements and goal.

Build and lead a team, enhancing overall technical capabilities and performance.

Optimize Large Language Models (LLMs) & AI models, including:

Efficient training of LLMs (DeepSpeed, FSDP, LoRA)

Deploying models with Kubernetes, Ray, Triton Inference Server

Optimizing model inference speed with ONNX, TensorRT, GGUF, vLLM

Implementing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines

Applying AI distillation and quantization techniques

Work with HPC infrastructure and distributed AI computing.

Implement system monitoring tools (htop, tcpdump, iostat, netstat).

Troubleshoot AI system performance bottlenecks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in AI, Computer Science, Machine Learning or a related field.

3+ years of experience in LLM model development and optimization.

Hands-on experience with distributed AI training and HPC for AI workloads.

Expertise in GPU acceleration (CUDA, TensorRT, vLLM).

Deep understanding of LLM architectures (GPT, Llama, Falcon, T5, Mistral).

Experience in cloud AI deployment (Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ray, Triton).

Strong ability to troubleshoot system errors and optimize AI workloads.

English communication, reading, writing professional

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Moon cake, Tet Gift

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: Monday to Friday.

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

