Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 46 - 48 - 50 - 52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and train Al models for anime background generation

Optimize deep learning models for efficiency, quality, and artistic accuracy

Work with Generative Al, Diffusion Models (Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, Midjourney, etc.)

Enhance image quality through super-resolution, colorization, and texture refinement

Collaborate with artists and engineers to integrate Al-generated backgrounds into production pipelines

Stay updated on the latest AI & computer vision research to enhance model performance

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

We are looking for an Al Engineer to develop and optimize Al models for generating high-quality anime-style backgrounds. You will work on training and fine-tuning deep learning models, focusing on image synthesis, style transfer, and automation of art production for anime backgrounds

3+ years of experience in AI/ML & deep learning, particularly in computer vision and image generation

Strong proficiency in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, or JAX

Experience with Stable Diffusion, GANs, or other generative models

Familiarity with image processing techniques, style transfer, and rendering Ability to fine-tune models for anime-specific aesthetics

Experience working with large-scale datasets and image annotation techniques

Preferred

Knowledge of artistic styles in anime & digital art

Experience with Al upscaling & texture synthesis

Background in game development, animation, or digital content creation

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team

Career growth and development opportunities

A collaborative and innovative work environment

Happy Hours, Team building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin