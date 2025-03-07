Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/05/2025
AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 46

- 48

- 50

- 52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and train Al models for anime background generation
Optimize deep learning models for efficiency, quality, and artistic accuracy
Work with Generative Al, Diffusion Models (Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, Midjourney, etc.)
Enhance image quality through super-resolution, colorization, and texture refinement
Collaborate with artists and engineers to integrate Al-generated backgrounds into production pipelines
Stay updated on the latest AI & computer vision research to enhance model performance

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

We are looking for an Al Engineer to develop and optimize Al models for generating high-quality anime-style backgrounds. You will work on training and fine-tuning deep learning models, focusing on image synthesis, style transfer, and automation of art production for anime backgrounds
3+ years of experience in AI/ML & deep learning, particularly in computer vision and image generation
Strong proficiency in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, or JAX
Experience with Stable Diffusion, GANs, or other generative models
Familiarity with image processing techniques, style transfer, and rendering Ability to fine-tune models for anime-specific aesthetics
Experience working with large-scale datasets and image annotation techniques
Preferred
Knowledge of artistic styles in anime & digital art
Experience with Al upscaling & texture synthesis
Background in game development, animation, or digital content creation

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team
Career growth and development opportunities
A collaborative and innovative work environment
Happy Hours, Team building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 46-48-50-52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức

