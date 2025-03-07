Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 46
- 48
- 50
- 52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and train Al models for anime background generation
Optimize deep learning models for efficiency, quality, and artistic accuracy
Work with Generative Al, Diffusion Models (Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, Midjourney, etc.)
Enhance image quality through super-resolution, colorization, and texture refinement
Collaborate with artists and engineers to integrate Al-generated backgrounds into production pipelines
Stay updated on the latest AI & computer vision research to enhance model performance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience in AI/ML & deep learning, particularly in computer vision and image generation
Strong proficiency in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, or JAX
Experience with Stable Diffusion, GANs, or other generative models
Familiarity with image processing techniques, style transfer, and rendering Ability to fine-tune models for anime-specific aesthetics
Experience working with large-scale datasets and image annotation techniques
Preferred
Knowledge of artistic styles in anime & digital art
Experience with Al upscaling & texture synthesis
Background in game development, animation, or digital content creation
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team
Career growth and development opportunities
A collaborative and innovative work environment
Happy Hours, Team building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
