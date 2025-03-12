Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developing, fine-tuning, and optimizing Large Language Models (LLMs) (e.g., GPT, LLaMA, Claude, Mistral) for various AI applications such as NLP, content generation, and virtual assistants.

Designing and implementing Agentic AI systems that enable autonomous, goal-driven decision-making and adaptive learning.

Building and optimizing ML and Deep Learning models for tasks such as computer vision, reinforcement learning, and predictive analytics.

Developing AI-driven applications by integrating LLMs and Agentic AI into real-world products and workflows.

Implementing MLOps pipelines to automate model training, deployment, monitoring, and optimization in production environments.

Working with large-scale datasets to perform preprocessing, feature engineering, and data augmentation for ML model improvement.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams (Data Scientists, Engineers, and Product Managers) to develop AI-driven features and solutions.

Staying up to date with the latest advancements in AI, LLMs, Agentic AI, and deep learning, and applying them to real-world challenges.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hands-on experience with LLMs (GPT, LLaMA, Mistral, Claude, etc.), including fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and API integration.

Understanding of Agentic AI concepts and experience in designing AI systems that exhibit autonomous decision-making capabilities.

Strong foundation in ML and Deep Learning algorithms (CNNs, RNNs, Transformers, GANs, etc.) and their practical applications.

Proficiency in Python and AI frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, Hugging Face Transformers, LangChain).

Experience in MLOps and model deployment using Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and model monitoring tools.

Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) for AI model training, deployment, and scaling.

Familiarity with data engineering and preprocessing techniques using Pandas, NumPy, SQL, and distributed computing frameworks (Spark, Dask).

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with a passion for building scalable and efficient AI solutions.

Ability to learn new things fast or passion in investigating new technology trends.

Good at problem-solving and troubleshooting.

Strong communication and report-writing skills to communicate with foreign customers.

At least 2 years of experience in AI/ML development.

English: TOEIC 650+

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually

Competitive salary and bonus

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

