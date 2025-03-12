Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TMA Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
TMA Solutions

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại TMA Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developing, fine-tuning, and optimizing Large Language Models (LLMs) (e.g., GPT, LLaMA, Claude, Mistral) for various AI applications such as NLP, content generation, and virtual assistants.
Developing, fine-tuning, and optimizing Large Language Models (LLMs)
Designing and implementing Agentic AI systems that enable autonomous, goal-driven decision-making and adaptive learning.
Designing and implementing Agentic AI systems
Building and optimizing ML and Deep Learning models for tasks such as computer vision, reinforcement learning, and predictive analytics.
Building and optimizing ML and Deep Learning models
Developing AI-driven applications by integrating LLMs and Agentic AI into real-world products and workflows.
Developing AI-driven applications
Implementing MLOps pipelines to automate model training, deployment, monitoring, and optimization in production environments.
Implementing MLOps pipelines
Working with large-scale datasets to perform preprocessing, feature engineering, and data augmentation for ML model improvement.
Working with large-scale datasets
Collaborating with cross-functional teams (Data Scientists, Engineers, and Product Managers) to develop AI-driven features and solutions.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams
Staying up to date with the latest advancements in AI, LLMs, Agentic AI, and deep learning, and applying them to real-world challenges.
Staying up to date with the latest advancements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hands-on experience with LLMs (GPT, LLaMA, Mistral, Claude, etc.), including fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and API integration.
Understanding of Agentic AI concepts and experience in designing AI systems that exhibit autonomous decision-making capabilities.
Strong foundation in ML and Deep Learning algorithms (CNNs, RNNs, Transformers, GANs, etc.) and their practical applications.
Proficiency in Python and AI frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, Hugging Face Transformers, LangChain).
Experience in MLOps and model deployment using Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and model monitoring tools.
Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) for AI model training, deployment, and scaling.
Familiarity with data engineering and preprocessing techniques using Pandas, NumPy, SQL, and distributed computing frameworks (Spark, Dask).
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with a passion for building scalable and efficient AI solutions.
Ability to learn new things fast or passion in investigating new technology trends.
Good at problem-solving and troubleshooting.
Strong communication and report-writing skills to communicate with foreign customers.
At least 2 years of experience in AI/ML development.
English: TOEIC 650+

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TMA Solutions

TMA Solutions

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chính, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

