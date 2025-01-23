Tuyển AI Engineer HS DIGITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển AI Engineer HS DIGITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

HS DIGITAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
HS DIGITAL

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại HS DIGITAL

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Sala, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Design, develop, and implement AI models focused on NLP, NLU, and NER to process, analyze, and extract meaningful insights from related data.
Monitor, debug, and improve deployed AI systems to ensure the performance and reliability standards.
Continuously fine-tune models to improve performance, scalability, and accuracy in real-world scenarios.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and advancements in AI to recommend and implement innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or a related field.
3-5 years experience with AI technologies, strong emphasis on NLP, NLU, or NER projects.
Proficiency in Python and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch.
Experience with NLP libraries like spaCy, NLTK, or transformers.
Familiarity with large-scale data preprocessing, annotation, and training pipelines.
Understanding of database systems (SQL/NoSQL) and data structures for model integration.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in an independent environment with proactive attitude and responsibility.

Tại HS DIGITAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary and yearly review.
Performance bonus and other as policies of the Company.
Fully insurance as the Labor Law, and PVI Care extend insurance package.
Provided with high-performance laptops and others technology/devices during work.
Allowances and other supports: lunch fee, gasoline, cellphone, parking,...
Opportunity to develop skills and career path.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HS DIGITAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HS DIGITAL

HS DIGITAL

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 03, Căn số 65-67, Đường B4, Khu đô thị Sala, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.

