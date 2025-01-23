Tuyển AI Engineer HS DIGITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Sala, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc

Design, develop, and implement AI models focused on NLP, NLU, and NER to process, analyze, and extract meaningful insights from related data.

Monitor, debug, and improve deployed AI systems to ensure the performance and reliability standards.

Continuously fine-tune models to improve performance, scalability, and accuracy in real-world scenarios.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and advancements in AI to recommend and implement innovative solutions.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or a related field.

3-5 years experience with AI technologies, strong emphasis on NLP, NLU, or NER projects.

Proficiency in Python and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch.

Experience with NLP libraries like spaCy, NLTK, or transformers.

Familiarity with large-scale data preprocessing, annotation, and training pipelines.

Understanding of database systems (SQL/NoSQL) and data structures for model integration.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in an independent environment with proactive attitude and responsibility.

Quyền Lợi

13th month salary and yearly review.

Performance bonus and other as policies of the Company.

Fully insurance as the Labor Law, and PVI Care extend insurance package.

Provided with high-performance laptops and others technology/devices during work.

Allowances and other supports: lunch fee, gasoline, cellphone, parking,...

Opportunity to develop skills and career path.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

