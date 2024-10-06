Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and Develop AI Models and Algorithms: Create and implement artificial intelligence systems by designing and developing algorithms from scratch. Work on tasks such as speech recognition, image processing, and decision-making processes within business applications. Integrate AI Solutions: Implement AI solutions that integrate with existing business systems to enhance functionality and user interaction. This involves writing code, deploying models to production, and continuously monitoring and updating them as needed. Manage Data Flow and Infrastructure: Handle the data flow and infrastructure necessary for effective AI deployment. This includes managing data pipelines, storage, and processing resources. Generative AI: Collect and preprocess data to ensure it is suitable for training generative models. This may involve handling large datasets, augmenting data, and ensuring high data quality. Fine-tune hyperparameters and deploy generative models into production environments. Stay current with the latest advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and related fields. Collaborate Across Teams: Collaborate with other teams to align AI initiatives with organizational goals. Effective communication and teamwork are essential for successful AI implementation.

Design and Develop AI Models and Algorithms: Create and implement artificial intelligence systems by designing and developing algorithms from scratch. Work on tasks such as speech recognition, image processing, and decision-making processes within business applications.

Design and Develop AI Models and Algorithms:

Create and implement artificial intelligence systems by designing and developing algorithms from scratch. Work on tasks such as speech recognition, image processing, and decision-making processes within business applications.

Create and implement artificial intelligence systems by designing and developing algorithms from scratch.

Work on tasks such as speech recognition, image processing, and decision-making processes within business applications.

Integrate AI Solutions: Implement AI solutions that integrate with existing business systems to enhance functionality and user interaction. This involves writing code, deploying models to production, and continuously monitoring and updating them as needed.

Integrate AI Solutions:

Implement AI solutions that integrate with existing business systems to enhance functionality and user interaction. This involves writing code, deploying models to production, and continuously monitoring and updating them as needed.

Manage Data Flow and Infrastructure: Handle the data flow and infrastructure necessary for effective AI deployment. This includes managing data pipelines, storage, and processing resources.

Manage Data Flow and Infrastructure:

Handle the data flow and infrastructure necessary for effective AI deployment. This includes managing data pipelines, storage, and processing resources.

Generative AI: Collect and preprocess data to ensure it is suitable for training generative models. This may involve handling large datasets, augmenting data, and ensuring high data quality. Fine-tune hyperparameters and deploy generative models into production environments. Stay current with the latest advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and related fields.

Generative AI:

Collect and preprocess data to ensure it is suitable for training generative models. This may involve handling large datasets, augmenting data, and ensuring high data quality. Fine-tune hyperparameters and deploy generative models into production environments. Stay current with the latest advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and related fields.

Collect and preprocess data to ensure it is suitable for training generative models. This may involve handling large datasets, augmenting data, and ensuring high data quality.

Fine-tune hyperparameters and deploy generative models into production environments.

Stay current with the latest advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and related fields.

Collaborate Across Teams: Collaborate with other teams to align AI initiatives with organizational goals. Effective communication and teamwork are essential for successful AI implementation.

Collaborate Across Teams:

Collaborate with other teams to align AI initiatives with organizational goals. Effective communication and teamwork are essential for successful AI implementation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or higher degree in Computer Science or related fields. At least 3 years of experience in machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and computer vision. Familiarity with AI frameworks such as TensorFlow or PyTorch. Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and experience with AI frameworks like OpenAI’s GPT, Copilot, or similar. Proven experience in developing and refining prompts for AI applications. Experience with Large Language Models (LLM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques is highly desirable. Proficiency in English communication.

Bachelor or higher degree in Computer Science or related fields.

At least 3 years of experience in machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and computer vision.

Familiarity with AI frameworks such as TensorFlow or PyTorch.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and experience with AI frameworks like OpenAI’s GPT, Copilot, or similar.

Proven experience in developing and refining prompts for AI applications.

Experience with Large Language Models (LLM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques is highly desirable.

Proficiency in English communication.

Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Caring Mental & Physical Recreation:

Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH Working hour: Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri Full salary in probation Insurance: Applied from Probation period: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members Bonus: 13th month salary 16 - 24 paid days off and more Paternity leave: Extra 5 days Annual company trip; Quarterly team building Billiards & Running club Annual health check Well-equipped facility: Macbook pro, additional monitor,..

Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH

Working hour: Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri

Full salary in probation

Insurance: Applied from Probation period: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members

Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members

Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary)

Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members

Bonus: 13th month salary

16 - 24 paid days off and more

Paternity leave: Extra 5 days

Annual company trip; Quarterly team building

Billiards & Running club

Annual health check

Well-equipped facility: Macbook pro, additional monitor,..

Caring Career & Development:

Clear Career path Foreign language & International technology-related certifications sponsoring External & internal training courses Soft-skill workshops Tech seminars Monthly and biannual Recognition Awards Performance & salary review: twice/year (Jun & Dec)

Clear Career path

Foreign language & International technology-related certifications sponsoring

External & internal training courses

Soft-skill workshops

Tech seminars

Monthly and biannual Recognition Awards

Performance & salary review: twice/year (Jun & Dec)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin