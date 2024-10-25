Tuyển Analyst thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà nhà M5, số 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, phường Láng Hạ, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Porto, Barcelona, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 100 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Performing manual data import-, and export tasks between internal and external systems. Performing analysis to assess the quality and meaning of data. Using statistical tools to identify, analyze, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets could be helpful for diagnosis and prediction. Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time. Preparing reports/dashboards for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data. Working on the automation of data flows using Python. Supporting our campaign managers in segmentation for email marketing campaigns. Taking part and advising on new incoming requirements from functional teams about data. Carrying out ad-hoc analysis about users’ behaviors to optimize campaign performance.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:

Fluent in conversational English. Experience in using Mysql, Python, Google Big Query. Experience in Tableau, Google Data Studio, R is a plus. Analytic/data-oriented mindset. Critical thinking and attention to detail. Good team worker, service oriented towards internal clients.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS:

Attractive compensation package 12 annual leaves + 3 extra sick leaves Social insurance based on full gross salary The best employee of the month, monthly party, many indoor/outdoor events Nice office with a big relaxation/pantry area filled with Tea, Coffee, and Snacks... Dynamic, young, global, professional working environment. 5 working days/week from Mon – Fri (Lunch break 1.5 hours) You can WFH 1 day/month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

