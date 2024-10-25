Tuyển Analyst thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Analyst thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

Mức lương
8 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà M5, số 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, phường Láng Hạ, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Porto, Barcelona, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 100 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.
Audience Serv
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Performing manual data import-, and export tasks between internal and external systems. Performing analysis to assess the quality and meaning of data. Using statistical tools to identify, analyze, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets could be helpful for diagnosis and prediction. Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time. Preparing reports/dashboards for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data. Working on the automation of data flows using Python. Supporting our campaign managers in segmentation for email marketing campaigns. Taking part and advising on new incoming requirements from functional teams about data. Carrying out ad-hoc analysis about users’ behaviors to optimize campaign performance.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:
Fluent in conversational English. Experience in using Mysql, Python, Google Big Query. Experience in Tableau, Google Data Studio, R is a plus. Analytic/data-oriented mindset. Critical thinking and attention to detail. Good team worker, service oriented towards internal clients.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS:
Attractive compensation package 12 annual leaves + 3 extra sick leaves Social insurance based on full gross salary The best employee of the month, monthly party, many indoor/outdoor events Nice office with a big relaxation/pantry area filled with Tea, Coffee, and Snacks... Dynamic, young, global, professional working environment. 5 working days/week from Mon – Fri (Lunch break 1.5 hours) You can WFH 1 day/month
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà M5, số 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, phường Láng Hạ, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

