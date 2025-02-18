Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- 1 position for North (Hanoi sales office)

- 1 position for Central (Quy Nhon sales office)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

- Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.

- Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.

- Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets

- Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve

customers/consumers' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.

- Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.