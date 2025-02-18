Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Area sales manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 15 tòa nhà Peakview Tower, 36 Hoàng Cầu, Ô Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- 1 position for North (Hanoi sales office)
- 1 position for Central (Quy Nhon sales office)
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.
- Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.
- Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets
- Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve
customers/consumers' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.
- Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Vietcombank Tower, 18th & 19th floor, 05 Cong Truong Me Linh, Ben Nghe Ward

