Tuyển Area sales manager CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại CJ CGV Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
An Area Cinema Manager is responsible for the efficient running of all day-to-day activities and services of a number of cinemas including maximizing traffic, controlling cost and leading people for operation excellence.
Number of cinemas handled: 6-10 cinemas
Managing the operation of all cinemas by overseeing movie programming, standard of procedures, customer service quality & handle complaint.
Monitoring & developing cinema member’s performance & training program to comply with talent development of company
Overseeing the maintenance of the cinema’s facilities, and managing cleaning service supplier to match customer’s expectation
Pro-actively managing operational costs on a day-to-day basis by supporting the cinema manager in the effective management of controllable costs, third party contractors and team members.
Analyzing monthly P&L, investigating stock/budget/target variances and takes corrective actions to manage costs and maximize EBITDA
Ensuring 100% cinema execution & actions of legal compliances and safety requirements by working with internal departments and government affair
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CJ CGV Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CJ CGV Vietnam
