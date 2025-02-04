Tuyển Area sales manager CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

An Area Cinema Manager is responsible for the efficient running of all day-to-day activities and services of a number of cinemas including maximizing traffic, controlling cost and leading people for operation excellence.

Number of cinemas handled: 6-10 cinemas

Managing the operation of all cinemas by overseeing movie programming, standard of procedures, customer service quality & handle complaint.

Monitoring & developing cinema member’s performance & training program to comply with talent development of company

Overseeing the maintenance of the cinema’s facilities, and managing cleaning service supplier to match customer’s expectation

Pro-actively managing operational costs on a day-to-day basis by supporting the cinema manager in the effective management of controllable costs, third party contractors and team members.

Analyzing monthly P&L, investigating stock/budget/target variances and takes corrective actions to manage costs and maximize EBITDA

Ensuring 100% cinema execution & actions of legal compliances and safety requirements by working with internal departments and government affair