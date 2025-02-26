Tuyển Area sales manager Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Area sales manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 15, Số 138

- 142 Đường Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mission: Achieve business results through developing assigned territory and field force team.
Mission:
Main responsibilities:
• Territory Management: by analyzing business results, customers, markets, competitors and building actions plan for your field.
• Product Expertise: develop and study the company product’s portfolios to increase product expertise level.
• People and Team Development: develop, coach team members though dual calls on the field; lead and management people in accordance with Servier values and standards.
• Company Projects: contribute, participate and organize different types of events and projects to support for the business growth.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Professional experience: should include successful experience in Sales, both in qualitative and quantitative parameters.
Base in Can Tho
Strong leadership, planning, problem solving skills.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

