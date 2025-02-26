Tuyển Area sales manager Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mission: Achieve business results through developing assigned territory and field force team.

Main responsibilities:

• Territory Management: by analyzing business results, customers, markets, competitors and building actions plan for your field.

• Product Expertise: develop and study the company product’s portfolios to increase product expertise level.

• People and Team Development: develop, coach team members though dual calls on the field; lead and management people in accordance with Servier values and standards.

• Company Projects: contribute, participate and organize different types of events and projects to support for the business growth.