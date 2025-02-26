Tuyển Area sales manager Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 15, Số 138
- 142 Đường Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mission: Achieve business results through developing assigned territory and field force team.
Main responsibilities:
• Territory Management: by analyzing business results, customers, markets, competitors and building actions plan for your field.
• Product Expertise: develop and study the company product’s portfolios to increase product expertise level.
• People and Team Development: develop, coach team members though dual calls on the field; lead and management people in accordance with Servier values and standards.
• Company Projects: contribute, participate and organize different types of events and projects to support for the business growth.
Base in Can Tho
Strong leadership, planning, problem solving skills.
