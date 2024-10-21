Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

1. Work closed with Technical, knitting manager, pattern maker to confirm on final fabric (hand feel, stretch...), final pattern on testing sample before going on sending sample.

2. Call out/ clarify to Customer TD all issues related to fabric, measurement, technical points/ unclear customer comments with customer TD before moving next round sample. Make sure sample under developing will be feasible for bulk.

3. Responsible to handle Team to make sure correct quality of all samples submits to customer.

4. Responsible customer systems for TD task & join in VC fitting with RTD weekly.

5. Suggestion grading with Customer TD & finalize grading spec for bulk.

6. Review and give approve for internal size set.

7. Responsible to handle Team for RAS report and present all RAS meeting with DGI & Customer.

8. Report to Development QA-Technical Assistant Manager , if any critical issue.

Minimum Requirements:

Education: University Level of Using Foreign language: Fluent in Speaking & writing English Computer knowledge: Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Having knowledge of: Understanding garment quality, technical knowledge ... Essential skills: Problem solving, innovative thinking, communication skills, execution excellence. Ability: Ability to work under pressure while prioritizing and managing task efficiently.

Number of experience year: 3 years. Personality Enthusiasm, open minded, team work Working style Active and characteristic Constitution & health Good health

Competitive income 13th salary month 15 days annual leave 11 days of public holidays Probation 100% salary 100% salary insurance benefits. Various allowances Dynamic working environment Daily staff shuttle bus from Quy Nhon City

