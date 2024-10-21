Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam
- Bình Định: Cát Trinh, Phù Cát
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Work closed with Technical, knitting manager, pattern maker to confirm on final fabric (hand feel, stretch...), final pattern on testing sample before going on sending sample.
2. Call out/ clarify to Customer TD all issues related to fabric, measurement, technical points/ unclear customer comments with customer TD before moving next round sample. Make sure sample under developing will be feasible for bulk.
3. Responsible to handle Team to make sure correct quality of all samples submits to customer.
4. Responsible customer systems for TD task & join in VC fitting with RTD weekly.
5. Suggestion grading with Customer TD & finalize grading spec for bulk.
6. Review and give approve for internal size set.
7. Responsible to handle Team for RAS report and present all RAS meeting with DGI & Customer.
8. Report to Development QA-Technical Assistant Manager , if any critical issue.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: University Level of Using Foreign language: Fluent in Speaking & writing English Computer knowledge: Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Having knowledge of: Understanding garment quality, technical knowledge ... Essential skills: Problem solving, innovative thinking, communication skills, execution excellence. Ability: Ability to work under pressure while prioritizing and managing task efficiently.
Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive income
13th salary month
15 days annual leave
11 days of public holidays
Probation 100% salary
100% salary insurance benefits.
Various allowances
Dynamic working environment
Daily staff shuttle bus from Quy Nhon City
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam
