Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam

Hành chính

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Định: Cát Trinh, Phù Cát

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Work closed with Technical, knitting manager, pattern maker to confirm on final fabric (hand feel, stretch...), final pattern on testing sample before going on sending sample.
2. Call out/ clarify to Customer TD all issues related to fabric, measurement, technical points/ unclear customer comments with customer TD before moving next round sample. Make sure sample under developing will be feasible for bulk.
3. Responsible to handle Team to make sure correct quality of all samples submits to customer.
4. Responsible customer systems for TD task & join in VC fitting with RTD weekly.
5. Suggestion grading with Customer TD & finalize grading spec for bulk.
6. Review and give approve for internal size set.
7. Responsible to handle Team for RAS report and present all RAS meeting with DGI & Customer.
8. Report to Development QA-Technical Assistant Manager , if any critical issue.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum Requirements:
Education: University Level of Using Foreign language: Fluent in Speaking & writing English Computer knowledge: Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Having knowledge of: Understanding garment quality, technical knowledge ... Essential skills: Problem solving, innovative thinking, communication skills, execution excellence. Ability: Ability to work under pressure while prioritizing and managing task efficiently.
Education: University
Level of Using Foreign language: Fluent in Speaking & writing English
Computer knowledge: Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook,
Having knowledge of: Understanding garment quality, technical knowledge ...
Essential skills: Problem solving, innovative thinking, communication skills, execution excellence.
Ability: Ability to work under pressure while prioritizing and managing task efficiently.
Other requirements:
Number of experience year: 3 years. Personality Enthusiasm, open minded, team work Working style Active and characteristic Constitution & health Good health
Number of experience year: 3 years.
Personality Enthusiasm, open minded, team work
Working style Active and characteristic
Constitution & health Good health

Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income 13th salary month 15 days annual leave 11 days of public holidays Probation 100% salary 100% salary insurance benefits. Various allowances Dynamic working environment Daily staff shuttle bus from Quy Nhon City
Competitive income
13th salary month
15 days annual leave
11 days of public holidays
Probation 100% salary
100% salary insurance benefits.
Various allowances
Dynamic working environment
Daily staff shuttle bus from Quy Nhon City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Delta Galil Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thôn Phú Kim, xã Cát Trinh, huyện Phù Cát, tỉnh Bình Định

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

