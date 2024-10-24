Tuyển Automation Test thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Khánh Hòa

Tuyển Automation Test thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Khánh Hòa

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
FPT Software

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Khánh Hòa: VCN Tower, Số 2 Đường Tố Hữu, Khu đô thị Phước Hải, Thành phố Nha Trang, TP Nha Trang

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Study and analyze system requirements; • Verify new stories/ bugs; • Design test cases for new features; • Implement test cases using Automation Test Framework; • Execute tests following test cases and test plans via CICD system; • Report defects found and produce test reports; • Improve, and design new automation framework; • Working within Agile development teams with an automation testing approach and supporting the developers to quality assure developments early.
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of experience in automation testing;
• Must have Automation skills set – Selenium, WebdriverIO, Typescripts, BDD Testing, Jbehave, Rest Assured, Jenkins & Git. Programming skills (Java) is plus;
• Experience in creating and implementing automation test cases;
• Able to perform effectively & independently and mentor others in software automation testing;
• Having Good English skills is a big advantage;
• Good knowledge of software development process Agile/Scrum;
• Experience with testing web-based applications & finance domain is a plus.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers: • Be able to work in major projects with big customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations • Be supported by preferential buying a department with Senior. • COMPETITIVE SALARY PACKAGE based on your competent plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus • “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees; • Annual Summer Vacation: 1-6 million Cash, 1-3 Leave holiday; • Annual health checkup; • Udemy Premium account for one year; • English class, sponsor for taking certification as: PMP, AWS...; • 13th month Salary; • Other allowances: transportation allowance, lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc. • Company shuttle buses provide convenient way of transportation for all employees; • F-Town Campus provides many facilities for FPT employees such as football ground, basketball & volleyball, gym center, restaurant, cafeteria, etc.
Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

