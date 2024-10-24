Tuyển Automation Test thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Khánh Hòa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại FPT Software
- Khánh Hòa: VCN Tower, Số 2 Đường Tố Hữu, Khu đô thị Phước Hải, Thành phố Nha Trang, TP Nha Trang
About us
A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Study and analyze system requirements; • Verify new stories/ bugs; • Design test cases for new features; • Implement test cases using Automation Test Framework; • Execute tests following test cases and test plans via CICD system; • Report defects found and produce test reports; • Improve, and design new automation framework; • Working within Agile development teams with an automation testing approach and supporting the developers to quality assure developments early.
Responsibilities
• Must have Automation skills set – Selenium, WebdriverIO, Typescripts, BDD Testing, Jbehave, Rest Assured, Jenkins & Git. Programming skills (Java) is plus;
• Experience in creating and implementing automation test cases;
• Able to perform effectively & independently and mentor others in software automation testing;
• Having Good English skills is a big advantage;
• Good knowledge of software development process Agile/Scrum;
• Experience with testing web-based applications & finance domain is a plus.
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:
