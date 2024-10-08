Tuyển IT phần mềm FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT phần mềm FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Khánh Hòa: VCN Tower, Số 2 Đường Tố Hữu, Khu đô thị Phước Hải, Thành phố Nha Trang, TP Nha Trang

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Review and analyze system specifications for validity and feasibility. • Preparation of Test Cases. • Execution of tests. • Reporting of defects as part of new features testing and regression testing. • Preparation of Test Reports and Sprint Reports. • Ability to arrange and prioritize testing activities. • Conduct regression testing and exploratory testing.
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of hands-on experience as a Manual Tester with practical skills in SQL and scripting;
• Good communication in English;
• Experience in developing concise and comprehensive test plans and cases;
• Experience in full-stack end to end testing (Web UI, Rest API, Database). Performance testing is a plus;
• Experience with software development frameworks and tools (e.g. Jenkins, JIRA, Git and Maven) is a plus;
• Experience in unit testing is a plus;
• Experience working in an Agile development environment is a plus;
• Possess strong problem-solving, analytical and technical skills with attention to details and good follow-through;
• Good communication skills, able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:
• Be able to work in major projects with big customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations
• Be supported by preferential buying a department with Senior.
• COMPETITIVE SALARY PACKAGE based on your competent plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus
• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees;
• Annual Summer Vacation: 1-6 million Cash, 1-3 Leave holiday;
• Annual health checkup;
• Udemy Premium account for one year;
• English class, sponsor for taking certification as: PMP, AWS...;
• 13th month Salary;
• Other allowances: transportation allowance, lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.
• Company shuttle buses provide convenient way of transportation for all employees;
• F-Town Campus provides many facilities for FPT employees such as football ground, basketball & volleyball, gym center, restaurant, cafeteria, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-test-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-khanh-hoa-job206617
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Vega City
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Vega City làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Vega City
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Khánh Hòa Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Khánh Hòa Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KẾ TOÁN THUẾ CAT
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KẾ TOÁN THUẾ CAT làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 5 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KẾ TOÁN THUẾ CAT
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Khánh Hòa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Khánh Hòa Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Long An Hà Nội Khánh Hòa Còn 76 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 246 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 235 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong phía Nam làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong phía Nam
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP Ý MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP Ý MỸ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH WORLDCRAFT LOGISTICS làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH WORLDCRAFT LOGISTICS
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP Ý MỸ làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP Ý MỸ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần truyền thông & dữ liệu thanh toán An Du Pro Company làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 10 - 60 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông & dữ liệu thanh toán An Du Pro Company
10 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Hộ Kinh Doanh Nguyễn Mộng Tường Ny làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Nguyễn Mộng Tường Ny
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phụ bếp HỘ KINH DOANH STOCKHOLM làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH STOCKHOLM
6 - 7.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Công ty TNHH HCM57 TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH HCM57 TECHNOLOGY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN LOTTE VIỆT NAM
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH VỎ XE Ô TÔ HẢI TRIỀU làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VỎ XE Ô TÔ HẢI TRIỀU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều dưỡng CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC DUNG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC DUNG
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Tập đoàn Dai-ichi Life Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn Dai-ichi Life Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty TNHH RM Healthcare làm việc tại Ninh Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH RM Healthcare
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc siêu thị Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần truyền thông & dữ liệu thanh toán An Du Pro Company làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông & dữ liệu thanh toán An Du Pro Company
7.5 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Long Sinh làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Long Sinh
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần TIM Homes làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần TIM Homes
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THỰC PHẨM LIÊN VIỆT XANH làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THỰC PHẨM LIÊN VIỆT XANH
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH ENP BIOTECH (VN) làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ENP BIOTECH (VN)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KẾ TOÁN THUẾ CAT làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 5 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP KẾ TOÁN THUẾ CAT
5 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Sunhouse Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Sunhouse Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần đường Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đường Việt Nam Pro Company
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm