Tuyển IT phần mềm FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Khánh Hòa: VCN Tower, Số 2 Đường Tố Hữu, Khu đô thị Phước Hải, Thành phố Nha Trang, TP Nha Trang

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Responsibilities • Review and analyze system specifications for validity and feasibility. • Preparation of Test Cases. • Execution of tests. • Reporting of defects as part of new features testing and regression testing. • Preparation of Test Reports and Sprint Reports. • Ability to arrange and prioritize testing activities. • Conduct regression testing and exploratory testing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of hands-on experience as a Manual Tester with practical skills in SQL and scripting;

• Good communication in English;

• Experience in developing concise and comprehensive test plans and cases;

• Experience in full-stack end to end testing (Web UI, Rest API, Database). Performance testing is a plus;

• Experience with software development frameworks and tools (e.g. Jenkins, JIRA, Git and Maven) is a plus;

• Experience in unit testing is a plus;

• Experience working in an Agile development environment is a plus;

• Possess strong problem-solving, analytical and technical skills with attention to details and good follow-through;

• Good communication skills, able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:

• Be able to work in major projects with big customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations

• Be supported by preferential buying a department with Senior.

• COMPETITIVE SALARY PACKAGE based on your competent plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees;

• Annual Summer Vacation: 1-6 million Cash, 1-3 Leave holiday;

• Annual health checkup;

• Udemy Premium account for one year;

• English class, sponsor for taking certification as: PMP, AWS...;

• 13th month Salary;

• Other allowances: transportation allowance, lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

• Company shuttle buses provide convenient way of transportation for all employees;

• F-Town Campus provides many facilities for FPT employees such as football ground, basketball & volleyball, gym center, restaurant, cafeteria, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

