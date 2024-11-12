Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
As the Automation Tester, you will be responsible for:
Testing:
o Design and execute test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures for testing on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications
o Identify software failures to flag and diagnose defects and maintain a database of software defects
o Proactively uses historical analysis of test results to identify problem and improvement areas
o Actively ensure compliance with general programming best practices and acceptable standards
o Functionality Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end-to-end business scenario tests
o Regression Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to identify any possible impacts caused by changes
Documentation:
o Record, document and compare test results to expected results
o Lead in the documentation of test results for the debugging and modification of software
o Lead the training of business users on the program usage
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
o 2+ years of relevant experience required
o Experience in defining test cases from functional requirements o Experience in cross browser/environment testing
o Experience of specific tools and processes used in web software testing
o Knowledge of web standards and technologies including accessibility compliance
o Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle
o Basic knowledge on programming of at least two of the following language: Java, SQL, Selenium, Objective C and/or Swift
Agile/Digital Experience:
o Experience in Agile Development and/or a strong understanding of Agile methodology and practices
o Experience in leading or supporting digital transformation
Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
o Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
o Annually company trip & project close team outing
o Minimum 13 months’ salary per year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
