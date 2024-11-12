Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

As the Automation Tester, you will be responsible for:

Testing:

o Design and execute test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures for testing on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications

o Identify software failures to flag and diagnose defects and maintain a database of software defects

o Proactively uses historical analysis of test results to identify problem and improvement areas

o Actively ensure compliance with general programming best practices and acceptable standards

o Functionality Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end-to-end business scenario tests

o Regression Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to identify any possible impacts caused by changes

Documentation:

o Record, document and compare test results to expected results

o Lead in the documentation of test results for the debugging and modification of software

o Lead the training of business users on the program usage

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Domain Expertise:

o 2+ years of relevant experience required

o Experience in defining test cases from functional requirements o Experience in cross browser/environment testing

o Experience of specific tools and processes used in web software testing

o Knowledge of web standards and technologies including accessibility compliance

o Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle

o Basic knowledge on programming of at least two of the following language: Java, SQL, Selenium, Objective C and/or Swift

Agile/Digital Experience:

o Experience in Agile Development and/or a strong understanding of Agile methodology and practices

o Experience in leading or supporting digital transformation

Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

o 100% salary in probation time

o Bonus review bi-annually based on performance

o Annually company trip & project close team outing

o Minimum 13 months’ salary per year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin