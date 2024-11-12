Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Automation Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

As the Automation Tester, you will be responsible for:
Testing:
o Design and execute test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures for testing on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications
o Identify software failures to flag and diagnose defects and maintain a database of software defects
o Proactively uses historical analysis of test results to identify problem and improvement areas
o Actively ensure compliance with general programming best practices and acceptable standards
o Functionality Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end-to-end business scenario tests
o Regression Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to identify any possible impacts caused by changes
Documentation:
o Record, document and compare test results to expected results
o Lead in the documentation of test results for the debugging and modification of software
o Lead the training of business users on the program usage

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Domain Expertise:
o 2+ years of relevant experience required
o Experience in defining test cases from functional requirements o Experience in cross browser/environment testing
o Experience of specific tools and processes used in web software testing
o Knowledge of web standards and technologies including accessibility compliance
o Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle
o Basic knowledge on programming of at least two of the following language: Java, SQL, Selenium, Objective C and/or Swift
Agile/Digital Experience:
o Experience in Agile Development and/or a strong understanding of Agile methodology and practices
o Experience in leading or supporting digital transformation

Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

o 100% salary in probation time
o Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
o Annually company trip & project close team outing
o Minimum 13 months’ salary per year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Head Office: 302 Le Van Sy, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC, North Branch: Hai Ba Trung Dist., Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-automation-test-thu-nhap-toi-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job246449
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH Valmet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Tuyển Automation Tester Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty SmartOSC
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty SmartOSC
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH Valmet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Tuyển Automation Tester Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty SmartOSC
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty SmartOSC
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty SmartOSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm