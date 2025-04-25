Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11 13 15 Đ. Số 7, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Develop and maintain robust, scalable, and efficient backend systems and APIs.

Participate in basic DevOps activities.

Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code for new and existing applications.

Identify and resolve software defects and performance issues.

Ensure security and data protection measures are implemented in backend systems.

Participate in code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in backend development and contribute to improving existing processes and practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of professional experience in backend engineering

Good in Golang and Python programming skill

Fundamental knowledge of DevOps, CI/CD and deployment process

Good in database designing and optimization, including SQL and noSQL database

Fundamental knowledge of security is a plus

Have the ability of problem-solving & high definition of done

Great logical, critical thinking and data-driven mindset

Have experiences with Docker, k8s is a Plus

Have experiences with MLOps is a Big Plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including bonuses based on the KPI and hot rewards for each project.

SALARY & BONUS:

BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach.

BEING A GREAT CULTURE

CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and challenge your career path with the meaning of “ Go Big or Go Home”.

CHALLENGE YOURSELF

NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends.

NO BARRIERS

OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday party, year-end party

OTHER BENEFITS

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin