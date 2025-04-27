Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Mức lương
35 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Develop and implement algorithms to handle massive volumes of real-time data.
Work closely with the product team to iterate quickly on new features and experiments.
Participate in design discussions, code reviews, and group brainstorming sessions.
Deliver high-quality code following best practices for better performance, user experience, and reusability.
Troubleshoot existing codebases, hunt down nasty bugs, and refactor code.
Lead and manage a team of 2-4 engineers.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3++ years of experience in backend programming.
Previous product company experience.
Be able to write clean, performance-centric, reusable, and understandable code with unit tests.
Experience designing and developing RESTful web services.
Good command of English (TOEIC 800+ or equivalent).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.
Hybrid working model:
21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “ZTO Day” for each month without a national holiday.
21+ paid leave days per year:
Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.
Amazing team:
Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.
Competitive salary and benefits package:
Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.
Best working environment:
Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.
Gadgets for work:
Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.
Training and personal development:
Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Friday).
Flexible working hours:
Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.
Free daily lunches and dinners:
Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.
Others:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà HCMCC, số 249A Thuỵ Khuê, Phường Thuỵ Khuê, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-35-50-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job352675
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer XGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu XGame
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
12 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ RIKAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ RIKAI
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 24 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
14 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton
Tới 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG THĂNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG THĂNG LONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu SonatGame Studio
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Open Reach Tech Hanoi
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Viettel Software
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TIÊN PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TIÊN PHONG
22 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT
8 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ ATS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ ATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 27 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
16 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm