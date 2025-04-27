Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Develop and implement algorithms to handle massive volumes of real-time data.

Work closely with the product team to iterate quickly on new features and experiments.

Participate in design discussions, code reviews, and group brainstorming sessions.

Deliver high-quality code following best practices for better performance, user experience, and reusability.

Troubleshoot existing codebases, hunt down nasty bugs, and refactor code.

Lead and manage a team of 2-4 engineers.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3++ years of experience in backend programming.

Previous product company experience.

Be able to write clean, performance-centric, reusable, and understandable code with unit tests.

Experience designing and developing RESTful web services.

Good command of English (TOEIC 800+ or equivalent).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid working model: Enjoy the flexibility to work remotely for 2 days per week while fostering a collaborative environment to achieve outstanding results.

21+ paid leave days per year: National holidays, sick leave, paid leave, and an additional “ZTO Day” for each month without a national holiday.

Amazing team: Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment with a team of talented professionals.

Competitive salary and benefits package: There is no upper limit on how much you can earn. It’s all based on your performance and contributions.

Best working environment: A typical Silicon Valley-style working environment with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

Gadgets for work: MacBook, external displays. Everything you need for your job is fully provided.

Training and personal development: Tuition and textbook reimbursement for approved work-related courses; free video training programs from Udacity, Udemy, and The Great Courses Plus; company library with the newest technology and business books.

Flexible working hours: Enjoy flexibility without strict timekeeping; our core working hours are from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM (Monday to Friday).

Free daily lunches and dinners: Enjoy fresh meals of your choice delivered straight to the office.

Others: Office happy hours, participating in self-organized clubs like sports, games, algorithms, piano, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin