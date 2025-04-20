Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Develop and maintain backend systems for real-time gaming and web chat applications.
Proficient in PHP, Laravel, MySQL, Redis, and CentOS
Familiar with Golang, RESTful services, Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java
Experience with NoSQL and cache systems such as MongoDB and Redis
Proficient with Git, Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes (K8S)
Skilled in MS SQL and PostgreSQL database setup and management
Experience with multi-threaded programming and high-load system architecture.
Write and maintain technical documentation for projects.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Linux, Java, Python, Ruby, or PHP
MySQL, PostgreSQL, Node.js
2+ years of experience in the same position.
Open mindset for AI and innovation; skilled in using creative AI tools.
Detail-oriented with strong problem-solving skills.
Strong self-learning skills, proficient with Git
Must bring work samples to interview.
Good English communication skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 20,000,000 VND – 40,000,000 VND/month (based on experience).
Monthly meal allowance
Official employees enjoy paid leave, holiday bonuses, and Tet bonuses as per company policy.
Generous bonus system:13th-month salary, performance bonuses
Internal events: Happy Hour, Internal Party, Company trip
Young, dynamic, and fun working environment.
Work Schedule: Monday-Friday (5 days/week)
Monday-Friday (5 days/week)
Address: 99 Nguyen Thi Nhung, Thu Duc City.
99 Nguyen Thi Nhung, Thu Duc City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Số 26 Liễu Giai, Phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

