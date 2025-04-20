Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Develop and maintain backend systems for real-time gaming and web chat applications.

Proficient in PHP, Laravel, MySQL, Redis, and CentOS

Familiar with Golang, RESTful services, Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java

Experience with NoSQL and cache systems such as MongoDB and Redis

Proficient with Git, Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes (K8S)

Skilled in MS SQL and PostgreSQL database setup and management

Experience with multi-threaded programming and high-load system architecture.

Write and maintain technical documentation for projects.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Linux, Java, Python, Ruby, or PHP

MySQL, PostgreSQL, Node.js

2+ years of experience in the same position.

Open mindset for AI and innovation; skilled in using creative AI tools.

Detail-oriented with strong problem-solving skills.

Strong self-learning skills, proficient with Git

Must bring work samples to interview.

Good English communication skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 20,000,000 VND – 40,000,000 VND/month (based on experience).

Monthly meal allowance

Official employees enjoy paid leave, holiday bonuses, and Tet bonuses as per company policy.

Generous bonus system:13th-month salary, performance bonuses

Internal events: Happy Hour, Internal Party, Company trip

Young, dynamic, and fun working environment.

Work Schedule: Monday-Friday (5 days/week)

Address: 99 Nguyen Thi Nhung, Thu Duc City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.