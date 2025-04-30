Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại TMA Solutions
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung 2, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with product owner and development teams to ideate and develop software solutions.
Design, develop, and maintain robust, scalable applications using Java-based microservices /Netty/Spring/Hibernate.
Create and maintain RESTful Endpoints/APIs for seamless integration with other services.
Manage well-functioning applications, ensuring they are optimized for performance and scalability.
Create technical documentation to guide future development and maintenance.
Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven experience as a Backend Developer in Java (Java 11+, Netty, Spring Boot)
Database PostgreSQL/MySQL, REST/GraphQL
Security: SSL/TLS, JWT, certificate authentication
Nice to have: exposure to IoT platforms and IoT protocols (MQTT, CoAP).
Experience with message brokers (Kafka, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ) for event-driven systems
Familiarity with Angular (or React/Vue) for frontend-backend integration
Extensive experience with including architect designing and developing flows for various service integrations
Proficient in designing and building RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party APIs.
Familiar with Cloud Integration (Azure) is a plus, but not mandatory
Proficiency with version control systems, especially Git
Having experience with Jira, and/or other management systems is a plus.
Good time-management skills, able to multi-task and pay attention to details as well as a fast learner
Possess good analytical skills & able to think in a systematic manner
Good troubleshooting, problem-solving, and analytical skills
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both oral and written, especially in English. Able to express ideas clearly and concisely
Able to work in a dynamic and ever-changing industry
A self-initiated and proactive team player who can work with minimal supervision
Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually.
Competitive salary and bonus.
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
