Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung 2, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with product owner and development teams to ideate and develop software solutions.

Design, develop, and maintain robust, scalable applications using Java-based microservices /Netty/Spring/Hibernate.

Java-based microservices

Netty

Create and maintain RESTful Endpoints/APIs for seamless integration with other services.

RESTful Endpoints/APIs

Manage well-functioning applications, ensuring they are optimized for performance and scalability.

Create technical documentation to guide future development and maintenance.

Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in IT/Computer Science/Computer Engineering or related discipline

Proven experience as a Backend Developer in Java (Java 11+, Netty, Spring Boot)

Java 11+, Netty

Database PostgreSQL/MySQL, REST/GraphQL

PostgreSQL

Security: SSL/TLS, JWT, certificate authentication

certificate authentication

Nice to have: exposure to IoT platforms and IoT protocols (MQTT, CoAP).

IoT protocols (MQTT, CoAP).

Experience with message brokers (Kafka, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ) for event-driven systems

ActiveMQ

Familiarity with Angular (or React/Vue) for frontend-backend integration

Angular

Extensive experience with including architect designing and developing flows for various service integrations

Proficient in designing and building RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party APIs.

Familiar with Cloud Integration (Azure) is a plus, but not mandatory

Proficiency with version control systems, especially Git

Having experience with Jira, and/or other management systems is a plus.

Good time-management skills, able to multi-task and pay attention to details as well as a fast learner

Possess good analytical skills & able to think in a systematic manner

Good troubleshooting, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both oral and written, especially in English. Able to express ideas clearly and concisely

Able to work in a dynamic and ever-changing industry

A self-initiated and proactive team player who can work with minimal supervision

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually.

Competitive salary and bonus.

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin