Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 219 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Software Engineer is responsible to write software programs from design specifications
Determining requirements and providing project estimates and timelines and high level architecture design
Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.
Reports status and issues
Documents detailed designs
Contributes to system architecture and design decisions.
Reviewing code
Perform other tasks assigned by the Product Owner, Project Manager & Technical Manager to figure out user’s needs, problems, expectations to contribute ideas & solution as well as to resolve them

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
Good knowledge of OOP, SOLID principles
3+ years experienced in NodeJS , Typescript is a big plus
2+ year experienced Postgresql / MongoDB
Creative thinking and good at problem solvingStrong knowledge of web service development (RESTful)
Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.
Nice to have
Having experiences mentoring and leading teams
Knowledge of cloud services – especially Google Cloud
Good knowledge of Docker Engine and K8S, cloud deployment, security

Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
13th month salary
Performance bonus
Bonus on holidays and special occasions
Team-building and company trips: usually 2 times/year
Opportunity to work in a creative, dynamic and young environment with principal business being high-growth and trendy digital marketing, media and entertainment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Central Point, 219 Trung Kính

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

