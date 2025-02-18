Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 219 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Software Engineer is responsible to write software programs from design specifications

Determining requirements and providing project estimates and timelines and high level architecture design

Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.

Reports status and issues

Documents detailed designs

Contributes to system architecture and design decisions.

Reviewing code

Perform other tasks assigned by the Product Owner, Project Manager & Technical Manager to figure out user’s needs, problems, expectations to contribute ideas & solution as well as to resolve them

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have

Good knowledge of OOP, SOLID principles

3+ years experienced in NodeJS , Typescript is a big plus

2+ year experienced Postgresql / MongoDB

Creative thinking and good at problem solvingStrong knowledge of web service development (RESTful)

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Nice to have

Having experiences mentoring and leading teams

Knowledge of cloud services – especially Google Cloud

Good knowledge of Docker Engine and K8S, cloud deployment, security

Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package

13th month salary

Performance bonus

Bonus on holidays and special occasions

Team-building and company trips: usually 2 times/year

Opportunity to work in a creative, dynamic and young environment with principal business being high-growth and trendy digital marketing, media and entertainment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.