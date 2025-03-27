Tuyển Brand Marketing Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Work place: Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

- Working time: Mon-Fri (8:00 AM - 5:30 PM)

- Category: Snack

1. Brand Building & Management

• Track business performance metrics: sales, distribution, MFC, and market updates (weekly, monthly, or upon request by the line manager).

• Develop branding campaigns: conceptualize ideas, create communication plans (if required), and manage production and execution processes.

2. New Product Development

• Collaborate with R&D, Sales, and other departments to propose prototype products, define brand positioning, USPs, SKUs specifications, and price simulations.

• Conduct consumer research (FGD/ OMT/ CLT): Work with agencies or internal teams to identify unmet needs, consumer insights, and market trends based on actual requirements.

• Oversee packaging development: prepare design briefs and coordinate closely with the design team.

• Plan and align operational activities with IMC strategies by collaborating with sales/channel teams.