Tuyển Brand Marketing Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
- Hồ Chí Minh: Pearl Plaza, 561A Dien Bien Phu St, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Work place: Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC
- Working time: Mon-Fri (8:00 AM - 5:30 PM)
- Category: Snack
1. Brand Building & Management
• Track business performance metrics: sales, distribution, MFC, and market updates (weekly, monthly, or upon request by the line manager).
• Develop branding campaigns: conceptualize ideas, create communication plans (if required), and manage production and execution processes.
2. New Product Development
• Collaborate with R&D, Sales, and other departments to propose prototype products, define brand positioning, USPs, SKUs specifications, and price simulations.
• Conduct consumer research (FGD/ OMT/ CLT): Work with agencies or internal teams to identify unmet needs, consumer insights, and market trends based on actual requirements.
• Oversee packaging development: prepare design briefs and coordinate closely with the design team.
• Plan and align operational activities with IMC strategies by collaborating with sales/channel teams.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI